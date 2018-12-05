Bidding Now Open For Without Reserve Auction Of Former CNN Producer Wendy Walker's Rancho Santa Fe Estate

"The global exposure generated by the Concierge Auctions team throughout this process has been pivotal to attracting high-net-worth individuals around the world, the luckiest of whom will carry out the legacy of my family home," stated Walker. "I trust their impressive database will identify a winning buyer that will enjoy my beautiful home as much as we have."

Nestled within the highly sought-after, private and rural community of The Covenant of Rancho Santa Fe, 6855 La Valle Plateada is a Holcombe-designed mansion featuring a main house and guest casita. Set upon 3.27 acres including impeccable gardens by award-winning landscape architect Kate Sessions, the Spanish Colonial Revival home includes 14 fireplaces; 10-foot ceilings throughout; antique Spanish mesquite doors; double framed windows and archways; a master retreat with a gas fireplace, sitting room, his and hers spa baths with patio access and secret garden views; a chef's kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven; glass ceiling conservatory with a climate-controlled wine cellar; two-story library; billiards room, full-size gym and dance studio. The guest casita includes a full kitchen, two bedrooms, one bathroom and a private outdoor patio while the attached guest suite has a full kitchen.

Outdoors, the resort-style entertaining area features an open-air covered living room, fireplace, outdoor kitchen and dining area, swimming pool, spa, and a pool house with an outdoor living room and bocce ball court. Sessions created the historic grounds, mature greenery, and palms and secret garden, all just 10 minutes from the beach.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information on the auction or to register, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call (212) 202-2940.

