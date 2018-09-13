Bidding Opens October 8th for Huge Collectable Car & Truck Auction on AuctionTime.com

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 classic cars and trucks for sale from Mississippi-based auctioneer AAG (Auction Assets Group) will open for bidding on October 8th in an online-only auction powered by AuctionTime.com. The auction features a range of collectible cars and trucks, including assets in pristine condition from nearly every decade, and dating as far back at the 1920s. Among them are multiple Corvettes, Vipers, Porsches, Caballeros, El Caminos, Chargers, GTOs, Camaros, Chevelles, Bel Airs, and more.

Proxy bidding for the auction will open Monday, October 8th at 5 p.m. with the sale ending Wednesday, October 10th at 5 p.m. Registering to bid is free and easy with AuctionTime.com. Interested bidders can view all items in this auction online and contact Auction Assets Group directly by phone or email ahead of the sale date to ask questions and arrange to inspect an asset in person.

Auction Highlights:
1962 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 
Opening Bid: $1,000
Asset Location: Conroe, Texas

1974 Ford F250
Opening Bid: $1,000
Asset Location: Conroe, Texas

1970 Pontiac GTO 
Opening Bid: $1,000
Asset Location: Englewood, Colorado  

1966 Ford Mustang 
Opening Bid: $1,000
Asset Location: Englewood, Colorado  

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air 
Opening Bid: $1,000
Asset Location: Conroe, Texas

1937 Railton Stratton Saloon 
Opening Bid: $1,000
Asset Location: Brandon, Mississippi

1929 Cadillac V8 Coupe by Fischer 
Opening Bid: $1,000
Asset Location: Brandon, Mississippi

2015 Alpha Romeo 4C Launch Edition 
Opening Bid: $1,000
Asset Location: Brandon, Mississippi

2000 Ford Cobra 
Opening Bid: $1,000
Asset Location: Dania Beach, Florida

2017 Dodge Viper Voodoo II 
Opening Bid: $1,000
Asset Location: Brandon, Mississippi

About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries. Bidding in weekly online auctions is free and easy.

