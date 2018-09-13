Bidding Opens October 8th for Huge Collectable Car & Truck Auction on AuctionTime.com

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 classic cars and trucks for sale from Mississippi-based auctioneer AAG (Auction Assets Group) will open for bidding on October 8th in an online-only auction powered by AuctionTime.com. The auction features a range of collectible cars and trucks, including assets in pristine condition from nearly every decade, and dating as far back at the 1920s. Among them are multiple Corvettes, Vipers, Porsches, Caballeros, El Caminos, Chargers, GTOs, Camaros, Chevelles, Bel Airs, and more.

Proxy bidding for the auction will open Monday, October 8th at 5 p.m. with the sale ending Wednesday, October 10th at 5 p.m. Registering to bid is free and easy with AuctionTime.com. Interested bidders can view all items in this auction online and contact Auction Assets Group directly by phone or email ahead of the sale date to ask questions and arrange to inspect an asset in person.

Auction Highlights:

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Opening Bid: $1,000

Asset Location: Conroe, Texas

1974 Ford F250

Opening Bid: $1,000

Asset Location: Conroe, Texas

1970 Pontiac GTO

Opening Bid: $1,000

Asset Location: Englewood, Colorado

1966 Ford Mustang

Opening Bid: $1,000

Asset Location: Englewood, Colorado

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

Opening Bid: $1,000

Asset Location: Conroe, Texas

1937 Railton Stratton Saloon

Opening Bid: $1,000

Asset Location: Brandon, Mississippi

1929 Cadillac V8 Coupe by Fischer

Opening Bid: $1,000

Asset Location: Brandon, Mississippi

2015 Alpha Romeo 4C Launch Edition

Opening Bid: $1,000

Asset Location: Brandon, Mississippi

2000 Ford Cobra

Opening Bid: $1,000

Asset Location: Dania Beach, Florida

2017 Dodge Viper Voodoo II

Opening Bid: $1,000

Asset Location: Brandon, Mississippi

