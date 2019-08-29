Bide to Compete with Uber and Lyft Using a Real-Time Rideshare Platform Where Multiple Bide Partner Drivers Bid for Your Transportation Needs!

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Bide, a groundbreaking real-time bidding platform where riders choose the driver to meet their transportation needs based on offer price, vehicle, driver rating and more.

Currently consumers who request ground transportation from other rideshare companies request transportation from point A to point B and are offered a fixed price with an assigned driver and vehicle to pick them up. Drivers working for those rideshare companies are given their transportation jobs without the ability to offer their input about pricing or view other available transportation requests. In addition, drivers do not get the potential benefit of added revenue or advantage if they have a certain consumer-preferred luxury vehicle or a newer model vehicle. There is little to no choice for consumers to choose their transportation by weighing factors such as the year, make and model of vehicles, driver information, and differentiated offers made based on human factors not just algorithms.

Bide is transforming the ridesharing industry by providing drivers better opportunities to increase their revenue by allowing them the freedom to set their own prices for transporting Bide riders based on real-time and unique conditions to them at the time of the ride request. It is a partnership, where Bide presents drivers with access to requests for transportation, but the drivers function as true independent contractors. Bide riders will receive multiple bids for their transportation needs by Bide partner drivers near them. Bide riders may then make a selection based on their preferences for price, vehicle, driver and more.

Bide will forever change scheduled and on-demand ridesharing for passengers and Bide partner drivers nationwide by giving them the freedom of choice and price through multiple bids and driver and vehicle options.

Welcome to the future and the rewarding world of Bide.

To get a sneak peek and see where we will be launching this exciting new rewards-based rideshare platform and changing the world of scheduled and on-demand ground transportation, visit us at http://Bide.today

See our exciting video to preview the Bide real-time bidding process for riders and drivers here: https://youtu.be/JiMQq5RS-GA

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12786553

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Bide Corporation

Related Links

https://www.mybide.com

