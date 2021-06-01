Biden Administration Formally Ends MPP Agreement with Mexico Leaving No Doubt That Border Chaos is the Policy, Charges FAIR

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to the Department of Homeland Security formally terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program:

"Today's announcement by the Department of Homeland Security that the United States is formally withdrawing from the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) agreement with Mexico erases all doubt that the policy of the Biden administration is completely open borders and an end to all meaningful enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.

"Anyone who might have thought that the chaos that has gripped our southern border since the day President Biden took office was the result of incompetence or misplaced humanitarianism can no longer harbor such illusions. The border crisis is a design feature of the Biden policy, not a flaw in its policy.

"MPP was the most successful tool in stemming the flood of migrants attempting to reach the United States and defraud our political asylum system. It deterred those with specious claims from attempting to abuse our asylum system by sending a clear message that they would not succeed – which is precisely why the Biden administration, driven by radical left extremists, immediately put it on ice and is now doing away with it entirely.

"Even though the MPP has been suspended since January, the agreement still provides the United States with a brake on runaway illegal immigration should we choose to use it. The formal repudiation of the MPP means that that tool will no longer be available.

"In his announcement, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also indicated that the last line of defense to unchecked illegal immigration, Title 42, a legal provision invoked by the Trump administration to protect public health in the face of a global pandemic, is also on the chopping block. Despite new outbreaks and new strains of COVID that could threaten public health and our economy, even that protection may soon fall victim to the open borders zealots in the White House."

