Biden Campaign Workers Choose Teamster Representation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Field organizers for Vice President Joe Biden's national presidential campaign joined Teamsters Local Union 238 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa this week, becoming the latest group of political workers to gain union representation with the Teamsters.

Teamsters Local 238 has been at the forefront of organizing political workers during the presidential race, representing campaign workers with Sens. Booker and Klobuchar, and the staff who work for the Iowa Democratic Party.

"Political campaign workers deserve a voice on the job as much as anyone," said Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa. "These workers, who face the prospect of long, pressure-filled hours on the campaign trail, need a strong partner like the Teamsters Union that will fight for their rights."

Approximately 120 national field organizers for the Biden campaign chose Teamsters Local Union 238 through card check recognition yesterday.

"We are proud to represent political workers during this presidential race and applaud the Biden campaign for supporting its workers' right to organize," said Jesse Case, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local Union 238.

The Teamsters Union, in partnership with The Guardian and The Storm Lake Times, will host a presidential forum that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

