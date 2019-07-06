Biden Has No Plan To Reform Supreme Court

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Take Back the Court Director Aaron Belkin issued the following statement in response to Joe Biden's latest comments about judicial reform. Biden stated incorrectly that "you need a constitutional amendment" to expand the Supreme Court.

"As former Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, it is surprising that Joe Biden does not realize that a statute is sufficient for expanding the Supreme Court, and that a constitutional amendment is not needed.

"In stating his plan for the Court is to 'appoint the right people,' Biden all but acknowledged he has no plan to protect his agenda from the Court's illegitimate partisan majority.

"Justice Roberts and his partisan colleagues have already broken democracy by allowing gerrymandering, voter suppression, and unlimited dark money, and surely they will not tolerate democracy's restoration. Presidential candidates who do not have a plan to rescue democracy from this partisan Court cannot be taken seriously.

"Biden fears expanding the Court 'is going to come back to eat us alive.' No, Senator Biden. The GOP has already stolen the Court, so we would be no worse off than we are today. Concerns about the GOP stealing the court again should not prevent us from fixing the problem now. Cycling between the GOP stealing the court and Democrats restoring it is far better than unilateral surrender."

About Take Back the Court

The Supreme Court has broken democracy by dismantling the Voting Rights Act, allowing dark money to flood our politics, and approving partisan gerrymandering. The mission of Take Back the Court is to prevent the Court from striking down new laws designed to restore democracy. For more information, visit us at www.takebackthecourt.today and follow us on twitter @TakeBacktheCt

