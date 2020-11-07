Biden's Victory Means Workers Once Again Have a Seat at the Table

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Biden's election victory is a victory for working families throughout this country, bringing with it a renewed sense of optimism that they will once again have their voices heard in the Oval Office. As we celebrate this victory today, we know there is much work to be done and look forward to working with the Biden administration to reestablish and further the interests of all working Americans.

Earlier this year, a survey of OPEIU members -- the first-ever of its kind in our union's history -- showed a strong majority in support of making Biden the forty-sixth president of the United States. OPEIU members throughout the country worked tirelessly in the months leading up to the election to help get out the vote for Biden and his vice-presidential running mate, Kamala Harris.

"This is a historic day for working people. Not only has our members' work to oust an anti-worker president come to fruition, but working people now have someone in the White House who will strive to protect America's working families, not just the wealthy and powerful, and help bring our nation back together to heal after four years of divisiveness," said OPEIU President Richard Lanigan.

"Though we anticipate a wave of last-ditch legal challenges from the Trump campaign, our union will move forward knowing working people's needs and struggles will be considered as President-elect Biden begins to assemble his cabinet," he continued.

"We congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory," he concluded. "Working people across the country, especially OPEIU members, are looking forward to fighting side-by-side as we confront the biggest issues facing our country today: the COVID crisis, the attack on workers' rights, economic inequality, racial justice and climate change."

OPEIU stands ready to work with the Biden administration to expand workers' rights, make billionaires pay their fair share, combat inequality in all its forms, and undertake the difficult but necessary work required to protect our planet for future generations.

The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) represents more than 103,000 working people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. Representing employees in nonprofit organizations, credit unions, hospitals, insurance agencies, colleges and universities, hotels, administrative offices and more, OPEIU is committed to advancing economic justice for working people no matter their occupation.

Professional organizations and guilds affiliated with OPEIU are a diverse group that includes podiatrists, registered nurses, teachers, Minor League Baseball umpires and helicopter pilots.

