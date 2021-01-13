BidExecs Appoints Edward James as Franchise Growth Director and Announces 2021 Franchise Advisory Board Members

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BidExecs – a recently launched, first-of-its-kind, global business development and proposal management solutions franchise – announced it has appointed Edward James as Franchise Growth Director in addition to naming Hilary Berndt, Leonard Tharpe, Donald Richwine, and Gail Bassette the members of its Franchise Advisory Board.

Despite the challenges brought on by the global pandemic, the contracting industry is thriving as it exceeded $1.6 trillion in 2020. The announcement of five team members joining BidExecs comes on the heels of a tremendously strong year for the nation's first-ever business development and proposal management franchise company – having just appointed Dr. Ben Litalien as Chief Growth Officer while continuing strategic expansion across the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome Edward James to our leadership team," said Reena Bhatia, CEO and founder of BidExecs. "Edward brings extensive financial and operational expertise to our company, supported by a deep knowledge of the franchise industry. With Edward and our new Franchise Advisory Board members, we feel confident these individuals will help guide us through our next phase of growth. We see a great deal of opportunity ahead in 2021."

James brings over 15 years of experience to help drive the next phase of BidExecs franchise growth on a national scale. James previously served as Director of Franchise Development at Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc and Sr. Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at 7-Eleven Inc. The Franchise Advisory Board was carefully yet strategically selected by BidExecs Chief Growth Officer, Dr. Ben Litalien. Together, all team members will be the driving force behind the company's explosive success.

"I am greatly appreciative and thankful for being part of the BidExecs team," said Edward James, Franchise Growth Director of BidExecs. "I am looking forward to the future growth of the brand and the opportunities provided to entrepreneurs to further provide for their families and serve their immediate communities in this ever-growing industry."

BidExecs' Chief Executive Officer, Reena Bhatia, founded the company based on the success of her existing proposal management company, ProposalHelper . To learn more about BidExecs franchising opportunities, visit www.bidexecsfranchising.com or contact us at call 1-(866) THE-EXEC (1-866-843-3932).

About BidExecs

Founded by Reena Bhatia in 2020, BidExecs Franchising is a leading, global business development and proposal management solutions franchise. Headquartered in Fairfax County, Virginia, BidExecs is the nation's first business development and proposal management company, offering companies ways to identify and qualify the right opportunity to pursue, conceptualize the best-fit technical solutions and technical writing, to implementing a systematic full lifecycle proposal management process. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.bidexecsfranchising.com or contact us at call 1-(866) THE-EXEC (1-866-843-3932).

