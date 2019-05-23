Big Air Trampoline Park is Jumping Into Branson, Missouri!

BRANSON, Mo., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Air Trampoline Park® is excited to announce a new franchise is opening Fall 2019 in Branson, Missouri. The Big Air Branson location will be nearly 40,000 square feet in size and will feature over 65 fun attractions catering to guests of all ages.

"With an amazing focus on family entertainment, Branson has always held a special place in my heart. Big Air is so pleased to bring our brand of active family entertainment to the area residents and visiting guests," says Kevin Odekirk, President of Big Air. "We're just thrilled to be opening a Big Air destination entertainment experience in Branson."

Big Air will feature attractions that encourage active fun in innovative ways. Park highlights include The Gauntlet, Big Air's ninja warrior course; Battlebeam®, head to head jousting fun; and The Orbit, an experience where participants use trampolines to leap over a spinning beam. In the harnessed climbing section, guests can enjoy over 25 climbing attractions; several being one of a kind climbing challenges. Other fan favorites from Big Air include Mechanical Bull, Zip Line, Virtual Reality, Warped Wall, and more! The park will also unveil the largest children's area Big Air has ever created. Lil' Air, is a particular zone, just for kids ages 6-and-under with trampolines, a foam pit, plus a large two-story soft play area.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to introduce Big Air to the Branson community," says Robert Phillips Owner. "I am proud of this state-of-the-art facility. This location will include tons of unique activities for kids of all ages, including experiences that connect trampolines and technology like never before. There's nothing else like this in Branson, and we can't wait to serve our community through active, family fun that is safe and memorable.

For the parent that wants to keep their feet on the ground, parents can relax in Big Eats Cafe, with access to comfortable seating, free WiFi, and access to pizza, wings, drinks and more. Other in-park experiences will include Cosmic Nights® for teens and middle schoolers, and Toddler Time®, where young kids take over the park on select weekday mornings.

Big Air Branson is anticipating a Fall 2019 opening and is located at 3300 North Gretna Road. Suite D. Branson, MO, 65616. Phone number: (417) 334-8436. Big Air anticipates opening additional locations throughout 2019. For up-to-date news, follow @bigair on Facebook.

About Big Air Trampoline Park®

Southern California-based Big Air Trampoline Park® is making leaps and bounds in the family entertainment industry. Founded in 2012, Big Air is led by an executive team with over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. With trademarked attractions like Battlebeam®, events like Toddler Time®, and an award-winning birthday party program, Big Air offers a second-to-none brand experience. The company is now expanding across the United States through franchising, with a plan that offers exceptional support in location analysis, construction, park operations, marketing strategy, and more. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit bigairfranchising.com.

2019 © Big Air. All Rights Reserved. The Big Air logo and "Big Air Trampoline Park" are copyrights of Big Air LLC. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media: For more information, contact

Dorothy Ferguson at dorothy@bigairusa.com or (714) 403–7338

SOURCE Big Air Trampoline Park