Big Bear Engine Company Donates Reman 6BT Cummins® Engine to Huntley Project High School in Worden, MT

The increased demand for diesel service technicians and mechanics is expected to grow at a faster rate than other occupations according to a Department of Labor report . Skilled trade programs can't keep up with the demand needed for engine maintenance for heavy equipment in this country. Big Bear Engine Company wanted to help contribute to the education of the next generation of mechanics and getting our youth interested in picking up a wrench instead of their phone.

The Ag Mechanics Instructor, Logan Kotar, lead the hands-on project for his eager students from start to finish. The scope of the project included the removal of the original engine from the chassis and transmission to installing the new 6BT Cummins® engine along with welding projects to finish the job.

Big Bear Engine Company would like to thank Logan Kotar and Huntley Project High School for their continued enthusiasm in teaching and developing their students with interests in mechanics and welding. "When Logan reached out to us looking for an opportunity to sponsor a high school diesel program we jumped at the chance to be a part of it. In this day and age it's great to see young people are still being offered the chance to learn engine rebuilding and maintenance skills they can take into a skilled trade or career immediately after school." – John Clifford, Big Bear Engine Company. To read more about this project, read an article written about this by Mike McGlothlin at High School Cummins Swap: The Story of a Student-Built, 6BT-Powered F-350.Remanufacturing is the process of restoring a non-functional product to 'like new' status in terms of overall quality and functionality. In terms of production value, a remanufactured engine is considered meeting or exceeding the original engineering specs.Remanufacturing or Re-Engineering is considered a green process. Every rebuilt engine put back into service (recycling) vs. producing another new engine/piece of equipment saves roughly 22 lbs of additional emissions per gallon of diesel fuel. Additionally, millions of pounds of raw materials are saved from landfills, smelters and mining processes.

Big Bear Engine Company is a one-stop shot for remanufactured and used heavy duty diesel engines. The shop specializes in legacy Cummins® 4BT, Cummins® 6BT and Caterpillar® 3306 models as well as overhaul kits and new parts. Big Bear's long block and extended long block engines are produced using a combination of new and remanufactured components assembled back to exact OEM tolerances. Additionally the company has established itself as an industry leader catering to the 4BT Jeep Swap and Off-Roading Communities.

Source: Big Bear Engine Company

