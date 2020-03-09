Big Bonuses and Paid Time Off for Teams at Barr-Nunn

GRANGER, Iowa, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation has done it again by raising their cornerstone CSA Safety Bonuses for Team drivers.  You can easily see why they are the 15-year Certified Top Pay Carrier. 

Barr-Nunn Teams are now eligible to receive $950, if hazmat certified, or $750, if not hazmat certified, every 90 days per driver.  Barr-Nunn Team drivers also receive 1 day of Paid Time Off (vacation) each with this bonus. 

Top Pay Certified for 15 Straight Years
Pay for Teams with hazmat ranges from $0.70 to $0.75 per Practical mile with the following home time options available: every other weekend for 3 days, every 18 days for 4 days, every 21 days for 7 days or every 30 days for up to 15 days off

New Teams to Barr-Nunn can expect a 2019 or 2020 Freightliner Cascadia equipped with 1500-watt inverters, refrigerators, air release fifth wheel, xm radio ready and more. For a limited time new team drivers will be eligible to earn 4 days of paid time off (vacation) in their first 90 days with Barr-Nunn.

"Team drivers continue to be a critical part of our fleet mix as they provide a reliable offering to our customers for on time service and capacity. Single source dispatch and planning allows our teams to keep rolling with multiple loads pre-planned ahead. The freight volumes our customers provide keep our teams very busy all year round," says Jeff Blank, Barr-Nunn's Director of Recruiting.

About Barr-Nunn: Since 1982, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. has been regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for many years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs.

For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

