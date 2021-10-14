Big Brothers Big Sisters Of America Taps Prominent Leaders For Justice Equity Diversity And Inclusion Council Reinforcing Its Commitment To Serving All Young People

Ensuring the opportunity for all voices and perspectives to be heard and honored is an integral part of Big Brothers Big Sisters' values and mission. The formation of this cohort is part of BBBSA's responsibility to create a nondiscriminatory and anti-racist approach to dismantle any inequities within its policies, systems, programs, and services, so all young people can experience a strong mentoring relationship in their lives.

The JEDI Council is comprised of selected experts and leaders in, and allies of, diverse communities, including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), LGBTQ, higher education, including Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Greek letter organizations, and representatives from government, healthcare, and mental health institutions. Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and BBBSA board member, will serve as co-chair alongside Jana Brown, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, Centurion Health.

"I'm honored to serve as co-chair of such a dynamic group of individuals with shared values and commitment to creating access, equity and opportunity for all," said Cheslie Kryst. "I look forward to the opportunity to come together for important conversations about what's happening in the world today, how it's impacting young people, and the role we play in devising solutions that empower all youth to stay on the path to a successful future."

BBBSA will work with this council on recommendations to enhance policies and practices to create more equitable outcomes for the Big Brothers Big Sisters workforce and young people, as well as assist with the creation of surveys, training and curriculum materials and tools for volunteers, mentors, and staff.

In addition, members will participate in BBBSA's webinar series, Race, Relationships, and Resources, a series of conversations providing diverse perspectives on issues related to young people and innovative solutions to empower their futures.

The members of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America JEDI Council include:

Cheslie Kryst , co-chair, tv host, Extra Correspondent, and BBBSA Board member

, co-chair, tv host, Correspondent, and BBBSA Board member Jana Brown , co-chair, EVP, Chief Human Resource Officer, Centurion Health

, co-chair, EVP, Chief Human Resource Officer, Centurion Health Sadiq Ali , MENTOR, Maryland DC Executive Director

, MENTOR, Maryland DC Executive Director Sonia Aranza , CEO, Global Diversity & Inclusion Strategist, Aranza Cross Cultural Strategies

, CEO, Global Diversity & Inclusion Strategist, Aranza Cross Cultural Strategies Zyahna Bryant, Student, activist, community organizer

Christine Cari ñ o, Founder, Managing Partner, Conscious Thrive Consulting

o, Founder, Managing Partner, Conscious Thrive Consulting Dr. Nia Imani Fields , Maryland 4-H Program Leader and Assistant Director of Extension

, 4-H Program Leader and Assistant Director of Extension Edwin M. Green, Jr. , Ed.D., MSW, Executive Director of The 413 Center, Inc.

, Ed.D., MSW, Executive Director of The 413 Center, Inc. Jared Karol , Author, upcoming book entitled A White Guy Confronting Racism an Invitation to Reflect and Act

, Author, upcoming book entitled Roberto Rivera , CEO, Alliance for the 7 th Generation

, CEO, Alliance for the 7 Generation JT Saunders, Chief Diversity Officer, Korn Ferry

"We are an organization born out of the justice system, to create equity for youth, bringing together diverse communities, so that all kids can feel included for the promise of opportunity and a better life," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "But it's not enough to say we are committed to JEDI. We must work intentionally and diligently to bring about change in our organization and our communities. Having the insight and expertise of our JEDI Council allows us to continue to evolve to meet kids and communities where they are. I'm grateful for this group of leaders and their commitment to ensuring Big Brothers Big Sisters is the most diverse, mission-driven, youth empowerment organization."

To learn more about Big Brothers of America's JEDI Council visit https://www.bbbs.org/justice-equity-diversity-inclusion/.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Related Links

http://www.bbbs.org

