Big Byte Insights, Ltd. Launches Coverage on Multifamily Apartment REITs

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Byte Insights, Ltd. (the "Company"), a leader in web data analytics for the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector, announced today that it had launched coverage on the Multifamily REITs. The data spans over the last 3 years and covers 7 REITs / 65 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs). The Company is providing actionable insights into

New Rentals Y/Y growth

Same Store Rental Rate Y/Y growth for the un-reported quarter and forward-12 months

Comparison of forward 12-month Same Store Rental Rate Y/Y growth at 9/30/18 and at 1/28/19 (to analyze the impact of new leasing and lease expiration since last reported earnings quarter)

The Company's clients will have access to a web-dashboard that is currently being updated weekly (will move to daily updates before the end of 1Q19). The Multifamily Apartment REIT tracker is a complementary addition to the Company's existing repertoire of products in the REIT space (covering Mall REITs, Shopping Center REITs and Self-Storage REITs). The Company's flagship product is the Self Storage pricing dashboard that gives daily updates on Y/Y changes in new rental street rates and has 90%+ accuracy for the 2 REITs that disclose the metric on a regular basis.

Multifamily Coverage includes:

AIV – Apartment Investment and Management Company

AVB – AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

CPT – Camden Property Trust

EQR – Equity Residential

ESS – Essex Property Trust, Inc.

MAA – Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.

UDR – UDR, Inc.

About Big Byte Insights, Ltd.

Big Byte Insights, Ltd. is an alternative data vendor for the Institutional Investor community. The Company's existing products cover the Self Storage, Multifamily and Retail REITs. The product pipeline includes Single Family REITs, Hotel REITs and Homebuilders (product launches expected during 1Q19 and 2Q19).

For more information, please visit www.bigbyteinsights.com.

Contact: Shahzeb Zakaria, 1-224-567-3691, shahzeb@bigbyteinsights.com

SOURCE Big Byte Insights, Ltd.

