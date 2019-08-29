Big City Moms Returns To The Golden City With The Biggest Baby Shower Ever On Board!

The Biggest Baby Shower Ever will open doors early with an exclusive VIP hour where special guests and ticket holders can get a first look at the hottest new baby gear on the show floor and for a meet and greet with exhibitors.

"We will transform the San Mateo Event Center into a world of all things baby," says Jessica Leonhardt, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Big City Moms. Upon entrance, attendees can take a walk on our pink carpet, capture photos on our step and repeat and flower wall, before entering the Biggest Baby Shower they have ever seen.

Guests can expect to interact with brands such as 4Moms, ergobaby, Doona, Baby Jogger, Halo and so many more. Born Free will be showcasing their new product line under Summer Brands, and exclusive retail partners Destination Baby and Tot Tank will have special one-night only shopping deals and discounts for event guests.

Attendees can visit the Chrysler brand space to experience the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan, while also engaging with vehicle features and product specialists. Those who stop by can register to enter the FCA US National Sweepstakes for a chance to win $70,000 towards any eligible vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep or Ram Truck brands. The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid continue to revolutionize and reinvent the minivan segment by delivering unprecedented levels of functionality, versatility, technology, safety and bold styling. Holding its status as the most awarded minivan since 2016 with more than 100 honors and industry accolades, the Pacifica offers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains and nearly 40 new minivan-first features. For product information visit www.chrysler.com.

"The Chrysler brand is excited to demonstrate its capabilities amongst families in attendance of Big City Moms," said Jason Russ, Head of Experiential Marketing, FCA US. "Seasoned and new parents can expect big benefits from Pacifica with its award-winning safety standards and luxury features. A Pacifica is just what parents need as their family grows in size and its luxury styling is just what they want, as they upgrade their vehicle to accommodate their new little one."

Big City Moms is pleased to announce that California Native Anne Del Valle, will be moderating the educational seminar series. Del Valle brings her expertise as a certified sleep consultant as founder or Wee Sleep, a company that provides customized sleep training programs for families nationwide. Additionally, panel topics will cover maternal health for mom and pre and post-natal care. Big City Moms is also thrilled to have Heidi Cate, CEO of Brilliant Births, as partner and speaker in the seminar series.

The Biggest Baby Shower Ever(TM) has been a staple in the national parenting circuit for more than 14 years and reaches more than a million people monthly through its offline and online social channels.

"We are so excited to return to the Golden City with all of our incredible partners. Through the Big City Moms' Biggest Baby Showers, we want to ensure that parents have all of the resources to start their journey into parenthood and support them every step of the way," said Jessica Leonhardt, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Big City Moms.

Tickets are available for purchase now on Eventbrite https://www.bigcitymoms.com/biggest-baby-shower-ever/san-francisco-2/register/ and interested attendees are also invited to join our Social Networks for event updates. https://www.instagram.com/bigcitymoms/

ABOUT BIG CITY MOMS

Founded in 2004, Big City Moms ("BCM") has become the nation's largest resource for new and expectant parents. Through a vibrant online community and signature events, BCM has developed an avid and engaging community of interested parents and top brands in a variety of sectors.

Distilling from the industry's vast assortment of products and personalities, Big City Moms brings together top brands and experts that are well-researched, parent-focused, and hip. With each event and each new city, BCM curates an unbeatable collection of fun and informative offerings to help orient and educate new parents everywhere.

Featured in major media outlets including E!, Good Morning America, Today, New York 1, WNBC, WCBS, Newsday, New York Post, The Daily News, Yahoo! Shine, Us Weekly, People Magazine, Good Day LA and more, Big City Moms is the savvy (and well-researched!) tribe every parent needs.

