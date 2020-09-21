Big Commerce Payments Goes Live to help Merchants Utilize the Unique New Partnership Between BigCommerce® and Intuit® QuickBooks® to Efficiently Sync Online Payments

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Commerce Payments recently announced that its platform now takes advantage of the NEW PARTNERSHIP between BigCommerce® and QuickBooks®, making it far easier for companies to sell online and accurately record those transactions. BigCommerce® offers optimal QuickBooks® integration that is designed to support a diverse range of merchant and organizational needs, streaming day-to-day operations and helping to take the headache out of accounting and tax time. Big Commerce Payments helps navigate and implement these useful software programs, potentially saving clients thousands of dollars per year.



"Accounting, data-entry, and time management is a frustrating process for just about any business or organization, especially with online sales. That's why software giants like BigCommerce and Intuit® exist," said Keith Pollins. "I've worked with Intuit setting up merchant accounts for businesses that use QuickBooks over the last 15 years & the biggest disconnect they've had is with having the ability to SYNC e-commerce transactions with a fully-integrated shopping cart platform." There are over 7 million businesses that use QuickBooks worldwide and with the way the world is today, it's more important than ever for merchants to have the ability to process and SYNC e-commerce transaction data into QuickBooks. BigCommerce® has made it easy for QuickBooks users to setup an online store and SYNC into their QuickBooks software.



There are millions of US merchants that can now quickly get setup to process online orders, since BigCommerce® is pre-integrated with every domestic credit card processor - First Data, TSYS Payment Solutions, Global Payments Integrated, Elavon, EVO Payments, Chase Payments, via ALL of the major payment gateways like, Authorize.net, Square, CyberSource, First Data, Network Merchants, PayPal, Adyen, Apple Pay and even Amazon Pay. BigCommerce® has more than 55 pre-integrated payment gateways, that serve over 95 countries and include 140 currencies.



Big Commerce Payments helps Merchants accept e-commerce transactions, which are integrated and cost-effective. Merchants can process e-commerce transactions by simply adding BigCommerce® to a merchant account. Merchants can save upwards of 2.500% on every transaction if they switch to BigCommerce® from Shopify® Payments. Merchants with a Big Commerce Store and new merchant account will receive a free license to QuickBooks® Pro Desktop.

