BIG Community Voices Launches First 'Earth For The AGES" Summit On The Grounds Of Environmentally Protected Villa Woodbine

BIG began its mission to advocate for the preservation of historical and environmental sites with the "Stop Grove Gridlock" campaign launched in November of 2019 . The grassroot effort displayed bright yellow signs reading "Stop Grove Gridlock" alongside Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove and quickly garnered local community support rallying against Carrollton School of The Sacred Heart's planned development of an all-boys school.

"It became clear we needed to fight against Carrollton School's planned-usage once we understood that the new school on the almost four acre site, would threaten Villa Woodbine's impressive tree canopy and compromise structures that increase likelihood of flooding in an area that is already suffering from rising sea-levels," said Rose Pujol, co-founder of BIG Community Voices. "The original spirit of our campaign in Coconut Grove set the foundation for our mission to transform concern into widespread action and shape solutions for environmental sustainability while empowering community to advocate for a more resilient future. Our mission at BIG has ultimately led us to where we are today with the launch of Earth for the AGES summit."

The first "Earth for the AGES" Summit provides a multifaceted approach to how provocative grassroots community engagement can shape conversation about environmental issues and inspire policy best practices to improve resiliency. The speaker workshop opened with a message from State Attorney General for Miami-Dade County Katherine Fernandez-Rundle and addressed the "AGES" topics as listed below:

ART: Art's Power to Delight, Educate, Stimulate and Inspire Resilience Solutions

Keynote: Rosie Herrera, Artistic Director for Rosie Herrera Dance Theater

GOVERNMENT: Policy Which Accelerates Response to Threats on the Environment

Keynote: Sara Gautier, founder of Recognized Trading and Shipping (RTS)

EMPOWERMENT: Geographical World's Bearing on Inclusivity/Diversity Feature of Sustainability

Keynote: Magnus Liljedahl, U.S. Olympic gold medal sailor and founder of Team Paradise

SCIENCE: Science and Technology Education to Create a More Sustainable Future

Keynote: Christine Rupp, Dade Heritage Trust

Bayshore In Grove (BIG Community Voices) is a 501 c3 non-profit grassroots coalition dedicated to advocacy for stewardship of coastal corridors, the preservation of historic and natural resources and a more resilient future for the planet. BIG transforms community concern into action that shapes policy and solution strategy to the climate crisis. BIG's ongoing "STOP Grove Gridlock" campaign is facilitating greater civic participation, ensuring local policy decisions are in line with City, County, and State environmental sustainability initiatives that address urban infrastructure planning, protection of public safety & welfare as well as mitigation of advancing climate change.

