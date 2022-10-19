Big Data as a Service Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 85.36 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 29.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rapid digitization and the process automation has greatly increased the demand for operational and organizational data from various industries. this demand from the industries to acquire various insights is expected to drive the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Big Data as a Service Market" By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprise), By Type Of Solution (Data-As-A-Service, Data Analytics-As-A-Service), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Vertical (Government, Manufacturing), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Big Data as a Service Market size was valued at USD 10.92 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 85.36 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.40% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4370

Browse in-depth TOC on "Big Data as a Service Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Big Data as a Service Market Overview

Big data as a service or the BDaaS is a tool used for statistical analysis by many organizations to get valuable insights regarding desired topics. BDaaS is made available either in the form of a software or in the form of a team of data analysts. The purpose of the both is to perform analysis and generate insights. This software or the team of data analysts uses the large pool of data and information to analyze and generate valuable insights which can help the organization during strategy making and planning. It helps the company to invest their valuable financial and human resources on other better things, while also allowing it to perform better.

During the forecast period, the growing demand for the management of large datasets and increasing its application in the strategy making has developed a massive demand for cloud-based data analysis services. This has greatly increased the market growth of big data as a service market.

Key Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

On November 2019 , Google partnered with Deloitte. Google Cloud and Deloitte collaborated to offer new solutions and services to help customers solve difficult problems encountered in leveraging the cloud. Google Cloud and Deloitte understand how big data works at scale and customer's need for solutions to get the most of the existing data.

Mergers and Acquisitions

On October 2018 , IBM announced the decision to acquire Red Hat Inc. for USD 34 billion . By this acquisition, IBM is set to become the world's number one hybrid cloud provider, offering companies the only open cloud solution that may unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses.

Product Launches And Product Expansions

On January 2021 , HP is launching an array of new products in its commercial personal systems business. HP Elite device lineup will include new additions in the Elite Dragonfly notebook series, the introduction of the brand-new Elite Folio convertible, updated EliteBook models, and a new Elite x2 tablet.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Teradata Corporation (Teradata), Google Incorporation (Google), Hewlett-Packard (HP), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Big Data as a Service Market On the basis of Organization Size, Type Of Solution, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Geography.

Big Data as a Service Market, By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses



Large Enterprise

Big Data as a Service Market, By Type Of Solution

Data-As-A-Service



Data Analytics-As-A-Service



Hadoop-As-A-Service ( HDaaS )

HDaaS Big Data as a Service Market, By Deployment Model

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Big Data as a Service Market, By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI )



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Retail and Consumer Goods



Travel and Hospitality



Government



Manufacturing



Others

Big Data as a Service Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market By Analytics Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics), By Application (Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics), By End-User (Research Organizations, Hospitals And Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

Big Data Software Market By Software Type (Database, Data Management), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing), By End-User (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Geography, And Forecast

Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market By Solution Outlook (Logistics Analytics, Manufacturing Analytics, Planning and Procurement), By Service Outlook (Professional, Support And Maintenance), By End User (Retail, Transportation And Logistics), By Geography, And Forecast

Big Data Technology And Service Market By Product (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Application (Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Transportation, Others) By Geography, And Forecast

5 Leading Virtual Data Rooms ensuring secure data transfer between businesses

Visualize Big Data as a Service Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research