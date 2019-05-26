Big Data Expo shows Guizhou's big ambition as China's Big Data Valley

Within the past four years, the Expo had become an annual big data event with a focus on industry frontiers and win-win cooperation.

The 2019 China International Big Data Industry Expo ( Big Data Expo) kicks off on May 26. Focusing on "innovative development and digital future", the expo will will include activities such as high-end dialogues, forums, contests, exhibitions and other colorful events, which will spotlight the latest technical innovations and provide an international platform for presentation of hi-tech companies.

"I have been familiar with Guizhou for quite a while. The development of big data as an industry here is now part and parcel of the province's makeup," said by Prof. Reiner Dudziak at the Bochum University of Applied Sciences in Germany, a judge at the German division of the 2019 China International Big Data Fusion Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Global Competition in an interview with Huanqiu.com as an official media partner of the Big Data Expo.

The 2019 Big Data Expo is expected to witness two breakthroughs, that is, the introduction of guest country of honor mechanism and the Shubo( Big Data Expo) Corridor.

The guest country of honor will hold thematic activities to showcase its achievements in big data development and promote cooperation in big data industry. In addition, Shubo Corridor , running through the Yunyan District, the Guanshanhu District and the Baiyun District of Guiyang City, covers a total area of 74.56 square kilometers. The corridor will be equipped with a digital water curtain and screens and inductive floor tiles to showcase famous people and companies in the big data industry.

Up to now, 156 overseas companies from 25 countries including Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Singapore, Israel, and Canada have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming big data expo 2019. A host of well-known foreign enterprises, such as Google, Dell and Pivotal have confirmed that they will set up booths at the expo.

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the 2019 Big Data Expo