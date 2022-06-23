Big Data Services Market Recorded 26.24% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate| Growing Amount of data to boost market growth| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Big Data Services Market size is expected to increase by USD 99.39 billion at a CAGR of 34.52%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will account for 34% of market growth. The main markets for big data services in North America are the US and Canada. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the projected period, the growing volume of data will support the expansion of the big data services market in North America.

Vendor Insights-

The Big Data Services Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Accenture Plc- The company offers big data services for different types of industries such as all communication and media, software and platform, banking, and others.

Atos SE- The company offers big data services for different types of data sources such as Hadoop, cloud DB, no SQL, and Others.

Datameer Inc.- The company offers an analytics lifecycle platform that helps enterprises to access all their raw data.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.- The company offers big data services for different types of industries such as financial market transactions, social network chats, radio-frequency ID tag signals, and others.

HP Inc.- The company offers big data services for different types of industries such as all off-site remote, and on-site service assistance.

Key Market Segmentation

The BFSI segment's market share rise in big data services would be strong. Big data services are chosen in the BFSI sector to create the appropriate trading, fund management, and risk management models. Big data analysis helps banks to produce valuable insights that improve performance as big data grows in volume, diversity, and complexity. The contribution of each category to the expansion of the big data services market size is accurately predicted in this analysis.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the big data services market is the expanding volume of data. The expansion of the global big data services industry will be fueled by big data in blockchain technology. However, one of the biggest obstacles to the growth of the global big data services market is adhering to varied client needs.

Big Data Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $99.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Datameer Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, and Teradata Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

