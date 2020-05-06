Big Fish Reimagines "Happily Ever After" with EverMerge, a New Puzzle Adventure Mobile Game Available Worldwide Today

"Merge is a relatively new category for mobile gaming, and we're excited to expand upon it with EverMerge ," said Jeff Karp, managing director and president of Big Fish. "We've learned a lot over the years from our puzzle players, and this game brings together favorite features like match and merge, with casual simulation elements such as gathering resources and world-building. EverMerge offers players robust gameplay and high-quality features with unique storybook characters who really steal the show."

EverMerge is a place where famed story heroes live together in one offbeat world, waiting to be brought to life, one match and merge at a time. As players progress, they discover modernized storybook characters like infamous shoe designer Cinderella, micro-farmer Paul Bunyan and outdoor survivalist Snow White. Social media influencer Rapunzel seeks to spread beauty and style across the land while the witty kitty Puss N' Boots prefers to cause mischief and strife. Other characters include: Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, Red Riding Hood, Pinocchio, Sinbad, Thumbelina, Merlin and more.

EverMerge is a game about combining like-items that, when matched together, make even bigger items. As fog clears and more land is revealed, there is more to combine, new characters to meet and a whole wide world to discover. Key gameplay features include:

Merging is the ultimate match. From candy trees and wheat fields to magic flowers and enchanted towers, players match and combine similar items to reveal bigger and better objects for the ultimate merge.

One big, open world to customize. Players have everything they need in an ever-expanding gameboard to create their own unique, unexpected storybook world without having to play sub-quests and alternate missions to gain resources.

Individualized gameplay. There is no one right way to progress through the game; each gameplay experience is as unique as the person playing.

SIM-inspired world-building. EverMerge applies classic simulation mechanics (like recipe-making, task completion and world-building) to an environment that continues to evolve, merge after merge.

Endless merging, endless discovery. The bigger the merge, the bigger the surprise. (Pro Tip: a merge of three is great; a merge of five is best).

Free to progress. From coin dusts and wands to sapling bags, free chests and more, there are always ways to get more resources and move through the game.

EverMerge joins several other Big Fish titles participating in the #PlayApartTogether initiative, offering players reminders about powerful preventative actions to take in the fight against COVID-19.

The new game is available today worldwide on iOS and Google Play. Coming soon to Amazon. To learn more, please visit: www.EverMerge.com and follow Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Big Fish Games Big Fish Games, Inc. has innovated, developed and published a diverse portfolio of popular casual games since 2002. Well known for its popular games Gummy Drop!, Cooking Craze, Fairway Solitaire and Decurse, Big Fish delights millions of players each and every day. The company is dedicated to "Play Inspired," delivering experiences to play, connect, compete and discover anywhere and on any device. Big Fish is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with a regional office in Oakland, California, and is part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited. For more information: www.bigfishgames.com

