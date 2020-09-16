Big Four US Airline Companies Have Abandon Customer Change Fees

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the airline industry "Airlines Ditching Change Fees"

Anyone who's ever tried to change their plane ticket knows that it cost a hefty fee; up to $200 per person per flight, resulting in $2.8 billion per year. Now, however, desperate airline companies are ditching the fees in an attempt to bring in more passengers; temporarily at first, and now indefinitely.



At the end of August, United Airlines announced they were dropping all change fees for good, and within 48 hours its two major rivals Delta Airlines and American Airlines did as well. Since the fourth largest US airline, Southwest, had never had change fees, that means the four top US airlines now lack such fees.



The changes come with some caveats - basic economy flights are excluded, as are international flights - but the airlines hope this will help them salvage companies that have had to lay off tens of thousands of workers.



To analyze how the pandemic transformed the airline industry in the last several months, Research and Markets is offering several expert reports which look at how the airline industry is reacting to current events and projecting its future revenues.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Airlines Ditching Change Fees"



