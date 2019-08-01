Big G Express Truck Driver Raises over $30,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through Charity Motorcycle Ride
Aug 01, 2019, 15:51 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big G Express has donated over $30,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the past four years. The idea of a charity motorcycle ride was pitched to the leadership team by one of Big G's professional truck drivers, Tim Chelette. Tim has been part of the Big G team for over 15 years and has driven almost 2 million safe miles. He has been Big G's Driver of the Year (2016), a member of the Tennessee Road Team (2017-2018), Tennessee Driver of the Year (2018) and currently serves on America's Road Team (2019-2020). Tim and his wife, Teresa, enjoy riding motorcycles and are members of the local Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) of which Tim is currently serving as President. Combining his passion for helping others and his love of trucking and motorcycles, Tim was persuasive in his request for Big G's support of this cause. Big G agreed to host the event knowing Tim would lead the cause!
The 2019 ride had a record number of motorcycles participating and almost doubled the donations raised in 2018 with $14,638.Big G promotes the online donations for months prior to the event and employees make their donations to St. Jude directly to support the ride. Donations are collected from local businesses and vendors for door prizes and auction the day of the ride.
Tim and Big G's Manager of Marketing, Jodi Lamb, were blessed with the opportunity to visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for a campus tour and recognition of the money raised for the organization. "I am blown away by the thought and detail that St. Jude puts in for the children and their families," said Tim. "We saw so many ways that St. Jude goes above and beyond to make the child and their family comfortable and have the most normal life possible while fighting their illness."
St. Jude patients get the best treatments at no cost to their families. Their doctors are working to find cures and treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80%. "We are proud to support St. Jude Children's Hospital and their efforts to treat and find cures for childhood cancer," said Kristi McFarland, VP of HR and Safety at Big G. "I encourage anyone with a healthy child or grandchild to donate something, any amount helps those that are faced with childhood cancer or pediatric diseases."
About Big G Express, Inc.:
Big G Express is a 100% employee owned, asset based carrier providing truckload services to customers nationwide. Founded in 1995 by Jack and Pat Marsh, Big G Express became 100% employee owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in January 2009. An ESOP is a tax qualified employee benefit plan governed and regulated by United States law. The ESOP gives the employees of Big G Express a beneficial ownership in the company. The company has grown to over $110 million in annual revenues and has over 750 employee owners. Big G Express, Inc. is headquartered in Shelbyville, Tenn. with terminals in Deason, Tenn., Mt Juliet, Tenn., Russellville, Tenn. and Jeffersonville, Ind. www.biggexpress.com
