Big Geyser Adds Overnight Oats Bar by Forward Foods to its Growing Snack Portfolio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York beverage distribution giant, Big Geyser Inc., is boosting its snack portfolio by enlisting Forward Foods LLC's newest product - The Overnight Oats Bar. Both companies see their partnership as an immense opportunity for growth in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester markets.

Forward Foods manufactures whey protein bars for all kinds of people, from competitive athletes to folks just racing through the day. The team launched the Overnight Oats Bar in 2020 to provide customers an affordable and convenient alternative to the social media favorite - Overnight Oats.

Overnight Oats Bars are made with non-GMO organic rolled oats that are a rich source of nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. The bars also have ten grams of whey protein and only four grams of sugar all wrapped up into three tempting flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Banana Nut, and Classic Blueberry.

This product is being brought on as a complementary item to the distribution giant's industry-leading beverage portfolio. Big Geyser is known for its direct relationships with all major grocery, drug, convenience, and club stores in their territory. By adding Overnight Oats Bars to their health-conscious snack offering, they can provide a high-quality and diverse set of options to satisfy the markets changing demands.

In response to the launch, Overnight Oats Vice President of Sales, Chase Slepak said the following:

"As a new brand, we couldn't have picked a better partner to launch with into the New York market. Big Geyser has done a great job curating a portfolio of better-for-you offerings. I see our bars as a perfect add-on for their retail partners carrying brands like Hal's Seltzers, Super Coffee, Essentia, Lemon Perfect, and MASH. I also believe that Overnight Oat Bars can help Big Geyser further penetrate accounts in non-traditional channels such as health & wellness, corporate foodservice and educational & institutional."

About the Brand:

The Overnight Oats Bar was launched in 2020 and re-imagined the guilt-free taste of overnight oats into the convenience, portability, and ease of a bar. More can be found at www.OvernightOatsBar.com

About Big Geyser Inc.

Big Geyser has been building brands in New York since 1986. We were founded by Irving Hershkowitz, who was a legend in the New York Beverage world. What started as a small operation, from the trunk of Irving's car, has turned into one of the largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages and snacks in the country.

Chris Taylor

Forward Foods, LLC.

1-800-203-3877

[email protected]

www.OvernightOatsBar.com

SOURCE Forward Foods