Big Lots Completes $725 Million Sale/Leaseback Transactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today announced the closure of its previously announced sale and leaseback transactions with affiliates of Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC ("Oak Street") relating to its four company-owned distribution centers. Gross proceeds from the transactions were $725 million and net proceeds, after expenses and taxes, are expected to be approximately $550 million.

Prior to closing, the company used $120 million of cash on hand to pay down all of its outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the transactions to provide additional liquidity and, as market conditions normalize, for other corporate purposes, including potential share repurchases pursuant to future authorizations from the company's Board of Directors.

Commenting on today's announcement, Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots said, "We are pleased to have closed the transactions with Oak Street. On top of our recent positive business trends, the proceeds from the transactions provide us with a strong liquidity position. As we continue to see a return to a more normal operating environment, we expect to use this liquidity to take additional actions to drive shareholder value, including share repurchases and high-return growth initiatives, while remaining highly focused on growing free cash flow from ongoing operations."

As previously communicated, the transactions involve the company's distribution centers in Columbus, OH, Durant, OK, Montgomery, AL, and Tremont, PA. Initial lease terms are fifteen years for the Columbus, OH and Montgomery, AL facilities, and twenty years for the Durant, OK and Tremont, PA facilities. The company will pay base cash rent under each lease subject to an annual 2% escalation.

The company also reported that comparable sales for the second quarter to date, including the first two weeks of June, have continued to be up strongly and well ahead of expectations. As previously communicated, the company expects these trends will moderate over the balance of the quarter due to a number of factors, including competitors and other retailers reopening, the planned cancellation of the July Friends and Family event, potential inventory constraints in certain categories, and the abatement of stimulus-driven demand. The company expects to provide a business update and updated outlook at the end of the fiscal month.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a discount retailer operating 1,403 BIG LOTS stores in 47 states with product assortments in the merchandise categories of Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. The company's mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a "best places to work" culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top tier returns, and doing good in communities as the company does well. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.

About Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC

Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC ("Oak Street") is a Chicago-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring properties net-leased to investment grade rated tenants. Oak Street specializes in providing unique and flexible real estate solutions to a variety of organizations including corporations, healthcare systems, universities, and government entities. For more information, please email [email protected].

