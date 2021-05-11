Big Lots Extends Partnership with the National Veterans Memorial and Museum to Support Veterans

Big Lots customers who donate at checkout will be able to further demonstrate their support for our men and women in uniform by hand-writing notes for a Veteran or military hero in their lives. These notes will then be displayed in Big Lots stores across the country on a dedicated wall leading up to the Memorial Day holiday.

Big Lots and its customers have raised more than $1.4 million for the Memorial and Museum with a goal of raising an additional $1.4 million this year. Additionally, the Big Lots Foundation is a Founding Donor to the Memorial and Museum, having committed $2.5 million in 2018.

"On the heels of a highly successful campaign last year, we are delighted to continue our partnership with the National Veterans Memorial and Museum," said Bruce Thorn, President & Chief Executive Officer of Big Lots. "As a Veteran myself, I know how important this cause is, and the significance it has for associates and customers throughout our Big Lots family. We are honored to play our part in recognizing the brave men and women who gave and continue to give their lives serving our country."

"We truly appreciate this incredible opportunity from Bruce Thorn, his team at Big Lots and the great Big Lots customers who are showing their support of Veterans by giving to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, and our ongoing commitment to raising awareness and funds for Veterans and their families," said Lt. General Michael Ferriter, the Memorial and Museum's President & Chief Executive Officer. "The donations made through this program will directly support community impact programs for Veterans and active military members, fund scholarships, and help the Memorial and Museum achieve its mission to honor, connect, inspire, and educate local communities."

Big Lots offers a year-round discount for Veterans, active military, and their families to enjoy 10 percent off all in-store and online purchases. The national discount retailer will also be offering special deals for Memorial Day from May 22 – June 5, including 20 percent off select indoor furniture, deals on patio rugs, select pools, patio folding tables and chairs, with additional 4-day deals during the Memorial Day weekend. In addition, Big Rewards shoppers will receive $10 BIG Bucks coupons for each $100 spent. All Big Lots stores will be open on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Please visit your local Big Lots store to donate to the Memorial and Museum or donate online at nationalvmm.org/donate.

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,414 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and Big Lots NOW with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, Electronics and Toys & Accessories. Ranked #1 on Total Retail's 2020 Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers list, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, being a "best place to work" culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.

About the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum takes visitors on a narrative journey telling individual stories and shared experiences of Veterans from all military branches throughout history. The Memorial and Museum also honors the sacrifices of men and women in service and their families. History is presented in a dynamic, participatory experience with photos, letters and personal effects, multimedia presentations, interactive exhibits, online events and digital content. Together, these elements link our national story to the larger context of our world. For more information, visit https://nationalvmm.org/.

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.

Related Links

www.biglots.com

