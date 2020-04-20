Big Lots Launches "Big Responsibility" Commercial Recognizing Associates

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) has released a new television spot as a tribute to its store associates. A portion of the proceeds from the music featured in the commercial will be donated to COVID-19 healthcare workers.

The commercial, titled "Big Responsibility," celebrates Big Lots' store associates and highlights its role as an essential retailer. The spot emphasizes how associates are doing little things, like frequently cleaning surfaces, using register shields and keeping shelves stocked, so communities can get back to the big things.

"As an essential retailer, we are providing must-have items to individuals and families during this challenging time. We could not do this without our unsung heroes: our store associates," said Stephen Haffer, SVP/Chief Customer Officer at Big Lots. "They've worked tirelessly to help customers during this crisis, and we wanted their hard work and care to be recognized."

Big Lots selected a cover of " Put A Little Love in Your Heart " by singer/songwriter duo Dominique & Redah to feature in the spot. To help spread love and hope during this tragic time, the artists will donate 25% of the income earned from the song to healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19.

The 30-second ad will run through May 12 on select cable and local TV stations across the country, as well as programmatic video and can be viewed here .

For more information on Big Lots' ongoing efforts in response to COVID-19, visit biglots.com/cv19 .

