Big Lots Reports Q2 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today reported net income of $37.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended July 31, 2021, which compares to the company's guidance for the second quarter, as provided on May 28, 2021, of $1.00 to $1.15 per diluted share. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $452.0 million, or $11.29 per diluted share. This result included a one-time, after-tax benefit of $341.9 million, or $8.54 per diluted share, associated with the sale and leaseback transactions that closed during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Excluding this benefit, adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $110.1 million, or $2.75 per diluted share (see non-GAAP reconciliation included later in this release).

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $1,457 million, a 11.4% decrease compared to $1,644 million for the same period last year, and an increase of 16.4% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The decline to last year was driven by a comparable sales decrease of 13.2%, as the company lapped an historic 31.3% comparable sales increase last year. Net new stores and relocations contributed approximately 180 basis points of sales growth. On a two-year basis, comparable sales increased 14.0%.

Commenting on today's announcement, Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots stated, "We have completed another solid quarter that demonstrated the strength of our Operation North Star strategic initiatives, with continued focus on our growth drivers – customer growth, merchandise productivity, ecommerce, and store count growth. We saw two-year comp sales growth across all merchandise categories other than Food, with strong double digit two-year growth in Furniture, Soft Home, Hard Home, and Apparel, Electronics & Other. Furniture sales remain strong and were up over 30% to 2019, led by continued acceleration in Broyhill. Also within furniture, we are very enthusiastic about the expanding offering in our entry-level price-point Real Living brand, which provides great value for our existing and new customers. Speaking of new customers, we added nearly 1.7 million new Rewards customers to the Big Lots family during the quarter. Meanwhile, The LOT! and Queue Line strategies are now rolled out to 1,225 stores, and continue to drive a combined 3% sales lift.

Ecommerce demand grew by 10% in the second quarter compared to fiscal 2020. This represents over 400% growth to the second quarter of 2019. Demand generated in the ecommerce channel was driven by strong sell-through in our lawn & garden assortment. In addition, we posted another quarter of net store count growth, as we continue to accelerate on this key growth driver. To enhance our in-store experience, we have now launched Project Refresh, a multi-year program to upgrade our approximately 800 stores not included in our prior Store of the Future program.

Finally, we are thrilled with the continued rollout this quarter of our "Be A BIGionaire" brand campaign. I'm delighted to share that the campaign is working very well with around 60% of the transaction lifts coming from new Bigionaires visiting us for the first time, while also driving incremental visits from existing customers.

Our results for the quarter were tempered by continued supply chain and freight headwinds, as well as other inflationary pressures. Against this backdrop, we continue to invest in our future growth. Our first forward distribution center became operational at the end of the quarter, and the second will begin operations next week."

Mr. Thorn further remarked, "We know that the supply chain headwinds will continue into Fall and Holiday, and the situation remains fluid. But our team is working exceptionally hard to get through this and make sure that our assortments continue to surprise our customers and deliver phenomenal value! Our 30,000+ Big Lots associates are committed to our mission of helping our customers Live Big and Save Lots. I am so proud to be a member of this team, and I am deeply thankful for their unwavering commitment."

Inventory and Cash Management

Inventory ended the second quarter of fiscal 2021 at $944 million compared to $714 million for the same period last year with the 32% increase resulting from the lapping of atypically low inventory levels at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2021 with $293 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and no long-term debt, compared to $899 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $43 million of long-term debt as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020. During the quarter the company paid down the remaining $44.3 million principal balance under our 2019 Term Note secured by equipment at its Apple Valley, California distribution center.

Share Repurchase Authorization

As previously announced, on August 27, 2020, the company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of the company's outstanding common shares. The authorization may be utilized to repurchase shares in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions at the company's discretion, subject to market conditions and other factors. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company invested $153 million to repurchase 2.4 million shares at an average cost of $63.57. Through the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company had utilized $403 million under this authorization to repurchase approximately 7.3 million shares at an average cost of $55.18. Share repurchases completed during the second quarter of 2021 contributed approximately $0.03 to diluted EPS for the quarter.

Dividend

As also announced in a separate press release, on August 25, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend payment of approximately $10 million will be payable on September 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2021.

Company Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021 the company expects to report a diluted loss per share in the range of $0.10 to $0.20, based on a mid-single digit comparable sales decline, which equates to a low-double digit two-year comparable sales increase. The company expects gross margin to be down approximately 175 basis points to last year, driven by freight headwinds. The company also expects these headwinds to adversely affect the fourth quarter with full year gross margin rate down approximately 100 basis points to last year. For the full year, the company expects a low single digit comp decline, which incorporates an adverse sales impact from supply chain disruption. Taking into account the aforementioned impacts, the company expects full year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.05. The foregoing guidance does not incorporate further potential share repurchases in the fiscal year.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,422 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and Big Lots NOW with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, and Hard Home. A Fortune 500 company and ranked #1 on Total Retail's 2020 Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers list, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers with the ultimate bargain and treasure hunt shopping experience, being a "best place to work" culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.

BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)













JULY 31

AUGUST 1



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











ASSETS















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $293,322

$898,560

Inventories 943,776

713,504

Other current assets 142,066

83,956

Total current assets 1,379,164

1,696,020









Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,652,631

1,663,020









Property and equipment - net 737,259

727,091









Deferred income taxes 18,316

16,597 Other assets 35,355

66,762



$3,822,725

$4,169,490





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $390,597

$379,409

Current operating lease liabilities 218,930

206,088

Property, payroll and other taxes 102,477

93,829

Accrued operating expenses 137,874

137,428

Insurance reserves 36,033

35,360

Accrued salaries and wages 72,306

44,755

Income taxes payable 1,396

179,821

Total current liabilities 959,613

1,076,690









Long-term debt 0

43,074









Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,492,148

1,472,307 Deferred income taxes 1,287

4,639 Insurance reserves 58,955

56,333 Unrecognized tax benefits 10,392

10,442 Other liabilities 146,961

177,845









Shareholders' equity 1,153,369

1,328,160



$3,822,725

$4,169,490

BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)

















13 WEEKS ENDED

13 WEEKS ENDED



JULY 31, 2021

AUGUST 1, 2020





%



%



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



























Net sales $1,457,374 100.0

$1,644,197 100.0















Gross margin 577,797 39.6

683,564 41.6















Selling and administrative expenses 488,658 33.5

504,000 30.7















Depreciation expense 35,289 2.4

33,974 2.1















Gain on sale of distribution centers 0 0.0

(463,053) (28.2)













Operating profit 53,850 3.7

608,643 37.0















Interest expense (2,296) (0.2)

(2,548) (0.2)















Other income (expense) (133) (0.0)

1,357 0.1













Income before income taxes 51,421 3.5

607,452 36.9















Income tax expense 13,714 0.9

155,480 9.5













Net income $37,707 2.6

$451,972 27.5



























Earnings per common share

























Basic $1.11



$11.52

















Diluted $1.09



$11.29





























Weighted average common shares outstanding

























Basic 34,004



39,239

















Dilutive effect of share-based awards 712



801

















Diluted 34,716



40,040















Cash dividends declared per common share $0.30



$0.30



BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)

















26 WEEKS ENDED

26 WEEKS ENDED



JULY 31, 2021

AUGUST 1, 2020





%



%



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



























Net sales $3,082,926 100.0

$3,083,346 100.0















Gross margin 1,231,744 40.0

1,254,320 40.7















Selling and administrative expenses 986,076 32.0

962,631 31.2















Depreciation expense 69,266 2.2

71,664 2.3















Gain on sale of distribution centers 0 0.0

(463,053) (15.0)













Operating profit 176,402 5.7

683,078 22.2















Interest expense (4,864) (0.2)

(5,870) (0.2)















Other income (expense) 827 0.0

(1,960) (0.1)













Income before income taxes 172,365 5.6

675,248 21.9















Income tax expense 40,095 1.3

173,953 5.6













Net income $132,270 4.3

$501,295 16.3



























Earnings per common share

























Basic $3.81



$12.79

















Diluted $3.75



$12.66





























Weighted average common shares outstanding

























Basic 34,676



39,184

















Dilutive effect of share-based awards 643



419

















Diluted 35,319



39,603















Cash dividends declared per common share $0.60



$0.60



BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)













13 WEEKS ENDED

13 WEEKS ENDED



JULY 31, 2021

AUGUST 1, 2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities ($62,135)

$322,263











Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (44,916)

546,499











Net cash used in financing activities (212,956)

(282,074)









(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (320,007)

586,688

Cash and cash equivalents:







Beginning of period 613,329

311,872

End of period $293,322

$898,560

BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)













26 WEEKS ENDED

26 WEEKS ENDED



JULY 31, 2021

AUGUST 1, 2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities $142,158

$468,384











Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (77,086)

517,586











Net cash used in financing activities (331,306)

(140,131)









(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (266,234)

845,839

Cash and cash equivalents:







Beginning of period 559,556

52,721

End of period $293,322

$898,560

BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile: selling and administrative expenses, selling and administrative expense rate, gain on sale of distribution centers, gain on sale of distribution centers rate, operating profit, operating profit rate, income tax expense, effective income tax rate, net income, and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020, the year-to-date 2020, and the full year 2020 (GAAP financial measures) to adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP financial measures).

Second quarter of 2020 - Thirteen weeks ended August 1, 2020













As Reported

Adjustment to

exclude gain on

sale of distribution

centers and related

expenses

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 504,000

$ (3,956)

$ 500,044 Selling and administrative expense rate 30.7%

(0.2%)

30.4% Gain on sale of distribution centers (463,053)

463,053

- Gain on sale of distribution centers rate (28.2%)

28.2%

- Operating profit 608,643

(459,097)

149,546 Operating profit rate 37.0%

(27.9%)

9.1% Income tax expense 155,480

(117,194)

38,286 Effective income tax rate 25.6%

0.2%

25.8% Net income 451,972

(341,903)

110,069 Diluted earnings per share $ 11.29

$ (8.54)

$ 2.75

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") a gain resulting from the sale of our Columbus, OH; Durant, OK; Montgomery, AL; and Tremont, PA distribution centers and the related expenses of $459,097 ($341,903, net of tax).

Year-to-date 2020 - Twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020













As Reported

Adjustment to

exclude gain on

sale of distribution

centers and related

expenses

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 962,631

$ (3,956)

$ 958,675 Selling and administrative expense rate 31.2%

(0.1%)

31.1% Gain on sale of distribution centers (463,053)

463,053

- Gain on sale of distribution centers rate (15.0%)

15.0%

- Operating profit 683,078

(459,097)

223,981 Operating profit rate 22.2%

(14.9%)

7.3% Income tax expense 173,953

(117,194)

56,759 Effective income tax rate 25.8%

0.5%

26.3% Net income 501,295

(341,903)

159,392 Diluted earnings per share $ 12.66

$ (8.63)

$ 4.02

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP a gain resulting from the sale of our Columbus, OH; Durant, OK; Montgomery, AL; and Tremont, PA distribution centers and the related expenses of $459,097 ($341,903, net of tax).

Full Year 2020 - Fifty-two weeks ended January 30, 2021













As Reported

Adjustment to

exclude gain on

sale of distribution

centers and related

expenses

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 2,497,386

$ (3,956)

$ 2,493,430 Selling and administrative expense rate 40.3%

(0.1%)

40.2% Gain on sale of distribution centers (463,053)

463,053

- Gain on sale of distribution centers rate (7.5%)

7.5%

- Operating profit 856,548

(459,097)

397,451 Operating profit rate 13.8%

(7.4%)

6.4% Income tax expense 215,415

(117,194)

98,221 Effective income tax rate 25.5%

(0.0%)

25.5% Net income 629,191

(341,903)

287,288 Diluted earnings per share $ 16.11

$ (8.75)

$ 7.35

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP a gain resulting from the sale of our Columbus, OH; Durant, OK; Montgomery, AL; and Tremont, PA distribution centers and the related expenses of $459,097 ($341,903, net of tax).

Our management believes that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the non-GAAP financial measures present an alternative and more relevant method for measuring our operating performance, excluding special items included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, that management believes is more indicative of our on-going operating results and financial condition. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating performance.

