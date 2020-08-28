Big Lots Reports Record Q2 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today reported net income of $452.0 million, or $11.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended August 1, 2020. This result includes a one-time, after-tax benefit of $341.9 million, or $8.54 per diluted share, associated with the distribution centers sold as part of the previously announced sale/leaseback transactions that closed during the quarter. Excluding this benefit, adjusted net income was $110.1 million, or $2.75 per diluted share (see non-GAAP table included later in this release), which compares to the company's guidance for the second quarter, as provided on June 26, 2020, of $2.50 to $2.75 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Adjusted net income includes approximately $10 million of additional store, distribution center, and corporate bonus expense that was not contemplated in the company's June 26 guidance. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $20.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share (non-GAAP).

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $1,644 million, a 31.3% increase compared to $1,252 million for the same period last year, with the growth resulting from a 31.3% increase in comparable sales, and sales growth from new and relocated non-comp stores, offset by a slightly lower store count year-over-year.

Commenting on today's announcement, Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots stated, "I am delighted with our record-breaking results in Q2. Our comp increase was the best in the company's history, and adjusted EPS was the most we've reported in a second quarter, and more than five times what we reported a year ago. Comp sales were driven by strong results both in-store, where traffic and basket were each up double digits, and on-line, which drove almost five comp points, and where we acquired more new customers than in any prior quarter.

I continue to be very proud of how our team has responded to the challenges over the past six months. The results in Q2 were made possible by exceptional teamwork across the entire organization, and I want to thank our associates in our stores, the distribution centers, and our corporate headquarters for their dedication, compassion and tireless efforts. Throughout, we have maintained our commitment to serving our customers and our communities in as safe and healthy environment as possible."

(1) Non-GAAP detailed reconciliation provided in our statements below.

Inventory and Cash Management

Inventory ended the second quarter of fiscal 2020 at $714 million compared to $874 million for the same period last year with the 18% decrease resulting from strong sales results in all merchandise categories in the quarter and a slightly lower store count year-over-year.

The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2020 with $899 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $43 million of long-term debt, compared to $54 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $468 million of long-term debt as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Share Repurchase Authorization

As announced in a separate press release, on August 27, 2020, the company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of the company's outstanding common shares. The authorization may be utilized to repurchase shares in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions at the company's discretion, subject to market conditions and other factors. Pursuant to the authorization, shares may be repurchased commencing September 1, 2020, and the authorization is open-ended.

Dividend

Also announced in a separate press release, on August 27, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend payment of approximately $12 million will be payable on September 25, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2020.

Company Outlook

As of March 30, 2020, the company withdrew its full year guidance for fiscal 2020. At this point, the company continues to believe it does not have sufficient visibility to reinstate full year guidance. The company expects to provide a business update at the end of September when it has greater visibility on expected results for the current quarter.

Conference Call/Webcast

BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





















AUGUST 1

AUGUST 3









2020

2019









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















ASSETS



























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$898,560

$53,705





Inventories

713,504

874,058





Other current assets

83,956

112,675





Total current assets

1,696,020

1,040,438



















Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,663,020

1,208,349



















Property and equipment - net

727,091

860,648



















Deferred income taxes

16,597

16,077



Other assets

66,762

66,783









$4,169,490

$3,192,295





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$379,409

$345,355





Current operating lease liabilities

206,088

239,592





Property, payroll and other taxes

93,829

86,177





Accrued operating expenses

137,428

206,733





Insurance reserves

35,360

37,745





Accrued salaries and wages

44,755

35,192





Income taxes payable

179,821

614





Total current liabilities

1,076,690

951,408



















Long-term debt

43,074

467,800



















Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

1,472,307

1,021,130



Deferred income taxes

4,639

0



Insurance reserves

56,333

52,122



Unrecognized tax benefits

10,442

13,381



Other liabilities

177,845

41,911



















Shareholders' equity

1,328,160

644,543









$4,169,490

$3,192,295





BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





















13 WEEKS ENDED

13 WEEKS ENDED





AUGUST 1, 2020

AUGUST 3, 2019







%



%





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)































Net sales

$1,644,197 100.0

$1,252,414 100.0

















Gross margin

683,564 41.6

498,230 39.8

















Selling and administrative expenses

504,000 30.7

455,026 36.3

















Depreciation expense

33,974 2.1

30,023 2.4

















Gain on sale of distribution centers

(463,053) (28.2)

0 0.0















Operating profit

608,643 37.0

13,181 1.1

















Interest expense

(2,548) (0.2)

(4,565) (0.4)

















Other income (expense)

1,357 0.1

(789) (0.1)















Income before income taxes

607,452 36.9

7,827 0.6

















Income tax expense

155,480 9.5

1,649 0.1















Net income

$451,972 27.5

$6,178 0.5































Earnings per common share





























Basic

$11.52



$0.16



















Diluted

$11.29



$0.16

































Weighted average common shares outstanding





























Basic

39,239



39,000



















Dilutive effect of share-based awards

801



77



















Diluted

40,040



39,077

















Cash dividends declared per common share

$0.30



$0.30



BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





















26 WEEKS ENDED

26 WEEKS ENDED





AUGUST 1, 2020

AUGUST 3, 2019







%



%





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)































Net sales

$3,083,346 100.0

$2,548,210 100.0

















Gross margin

1,254,320 40.7

1,017,277 39.9

















Selling and administrative expenses

962,631 31.2

915,631 35.9

















Depreciation expense

71,664 2.3

62,820 2.5

















Gain on sale of distribution centers

(463,053) (15.0)

0 0.0















Operating profit

683,078 22.2

38,826 1.5

















Interest expense

(5,870) (0.2)

(8,298) (0.3)

















Other income (expense)

(1,960) (0.1)

121 0.0















Income before income taxes

675,248 21.9

30,649 1.2

















Income tax expense

173,953 5.6

8,931 0.4















Net income

$501,295 16.3

$21,718 0.9































Earnings per common share





























Basic

$12.79



$0.55



















Diluted

$12.66



$0.55

































Weighted average common shares outstanding





























Basic

39,184



39,461



















Dilutive effect of share-based awards

419



83



















Diluted

39,603



39,544

















Cash dividends declared per common share

$0.60



$0.60



BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





















13 WEEKS ENDED

13 WEEKS ENDED









AUGUST 1, 2020

AUGUST 3, 2019









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Net cash provided by operating activities

$322,263

$100,850





















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

546,499

(85,965)





















Net cash used in financing activities

(282,074)

(24,752)



















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

586,688

(9,867)





Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period

311,872

63,572





End of period

$898,560

$53,705





BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





















26 WEEKS ENDED

26 WEEKS ENDED









AUGUST 1, 2020

AUGUST 3, 2019









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Net cash provided by operating activities

$468,384

$158,285





















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

517,586

(162,731)





















Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(140,131)

12,117



















Increase in cash and cash equivalents

845,839

7,671





Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period

52,721

46,034





End of period

$898,560

$53,705





BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile: gross margin, gross margin rate, selling and administrative expenses, selling and administrative expense rate, gain on sale of distribution centers, gain on sale of distribution centers rate, operating profit, operating profit rate, income tax expense, effective income tax rate, net income, and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020, the year-to-date 2020, the second quarter of 2019, and the year-to-date 2019 (GAAP financial measures) to adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin rate, adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP financial measures).

Second quarter of 2020 - Thirteen weeks ended August 1, 2020















As Reported

Adjustment to

exclude gain on

sale of distribution

centers and related

expenses

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 504,000

$ (3,956)

$ 500,044 Selling and administrative expense rate 30.7%

(0.2%)

30.4% Gain on sale of distribution centers (463,053)

463,053

- Gain on sale of distribution centers rate (28.2%)

28.2%

- Operating profit

608,643

(459,097)

149,546 Operating profit rate

37.0%

(27.9%)

9.1% Income tax expense

155,480

(117,194)

38,286 Effective income tax rate

25.6%

0.2%

25.8% Net income

451,972

(341,903)

110,069 Diluted earnings per share

$ 11.29

$ (8.54)

$ 2.75

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") a gain resulting from the sale of our Columbus, Ohio, Durant, Oklahoma, Montgomery, Alabama, and Tremont, Pennsylvania distribution centers and the related expenses of $459,097 ($341,903, net of tax).

Year-to-date 2020 - Twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2020















As Reported

Adjustment to

exclude gain on

sale of distribution

centers and related

expenses

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 962,631

$ (3,956)

$ 958,675 Selling and administrative expense rate 31.2%

(0.1%)

31.1% Gain on sale of distribution centers (463,053)

463,053

- Gain on sale of distribution centers rate (15.0%)

15.0%

- Operating profit

683,078

(459,097)

223,981 Operating profit rate

22.2%

(14.9%)

7.3% Income tax expense

173,953

(117,194)

56,759 Effective income tax rate

25.8%

0.5%

26.3% Net income

501,295

(341,903)

159,392 Diluted earnings per share

$ 12.66

$ (8.63)

$ 4.02

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers, adjusted gain on sale of distribution centers rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP a gain resulting from the sale of our Columbus, Ohio, Durant, Oklahoma, Montgomery, Alabama, and Tremont, Pennsylvania distribution centers and the related expenses of $459,097 ($341,903, net of tax).

Second quarter of 2019 - Thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2019















As Reported

Impact to exclude

transformational

restructuring costs

As Adjusted (non-

GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 455,026

$ (19,452)

$ 435,574 Selling and administrative expense rate 36.3%

(1.6%)

34.8% Operating profit

13,181

19,452

32,633 Operating profit rate

1.1%

1.6%

2.6% Income tax expense

1,649

4,993

6,642 Effective income tax rate

21.1%

3.2%

24.3% Net income

6,178

14,459

20,637 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.16

$ 0.37

$ 0.53

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP the costs associated with a transformational restructuring initiative of $19,452 ($14,459, net of tax).

Year-to-date 2019 - Twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019























As Reported

Impact to exclude

department exit

inventory

impairment

Impact to exclude

transformational

restructuring costs

Adjustment to

exclude legal

settlement loss

contingencies

As Adjusted (non-

GAAP) Gross margin

$ 1,017,277

$ 6,050

$ -

$ -

$ 1,023,327 Gross margin rate

39.9%

0.2%

-

-

40.2% Selling and administrative expenses 915,631

-

(34,785)

(7,250)

873,596 Selling and administrative expense rate 35.9%

-

(1.4%)

(0.3%)

34.3% Operating profit

38,826

6,050

34,785

7,250

86,911 Operating profit rate

1.5%

0.2%

1.4%

0.3%

3.4% Income tax expense

8,931

1,553

8,928

1,696

21,108 Effective income tax rate

29.1%

(0.4%)

(1.2%)

(0.7%)

26.8% Net income

21,718

4,497

25,857

5,554

57,626 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.55

$ 0.11

$ 0.65

$ 0.14

$ 1.46

The above adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin rate, adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (1) an inventory impairment amount of $6,050 ($4,497, net of tax) as a result of a merchandise department exit; (2) the costs associated with a transformational restructuring initiative of $34,785 ($25,857, net of tax); and (3) a pretax charge related to estimated legal settlement of employee class actions of $7,250 ($5,554, net of tax).

Our management believes that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the non-GAAP financial measures present an alternative and more relevant method for measuring our operating performance, excluding special items included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, that management believes is more indicative of our on-going operating results and financial condition. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating performance.

