Big Lots Reports Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today reported income of $6.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 ended August 3, 2019. This result includes after tax charges totaling $14.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, associated with the implementation of our strategic business transformation. Excluding these charges, adjusted income totaled $20.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share (see non-GAAP table included later in this release), which compares to our guidance of adjusted income of $0.35 to $0.45 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Income for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $24.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.

Comparable store sales increased 1.2% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to our guidance of an increase in the low single digits. Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 totaled $1,252 million, a 2.5% increase compared to $1,222 million for the same period last year, with the increase resulting from positive comparable store sales and sales growth in high volume new stores, or non-comp stores, partially offset by a lower store count year-over-year.

Commenting on today's announcement, Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots stated, "We are pleased with our performance for the second quarter, which was in line with our sales guidance and ahead on earnings. Going forward, despite the current tariff headwinds, we are confident we will be able to navigate through this environment to deliver a good outcome for 2019. More significantly, I am highly encouraged by the progress we have made over the last 90 days on our strategic transformation. Our existing initiatives are working, and we have important new strategies in progress to drive profitable long-term growth and deliver value to our shareholders."



Earnings per diluted share















Q2 2019

Q2 2018













Earnings per diluted share

$0.16

$0.59

Impact of costs associated with the implementation









of our strategic business transformation review (1)

$0.37

-













Earnings per diluted share - adjusted basis

$0.53

$0.59













(1) Non-GAAP detailed reconciliation provided in our statements below.

Inventory and Cash Management

Inventory ended the second quarter of fiscal 2019 at $874 million compared to $854 million for the same period last year with the 2% increase resulting from moving forward inventory commitments to support earlier resets of new assortments in the key categories of Furniture and Soft Home, and the slower than anticipated sell through of seasonally sensitive product in Q2 largely due to weather. This growth was partially offset by a lower store count year-over-year.

We ended the second quarter of fiscal 2019 with $54 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $468 million of borrowings under our credit facility compared to $58 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $325 million of borrowings under our credit facility as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Our increase in borrowings is a result of elevated investments in strategic initiatives to support future growth and higher inventory levels as noted above.

Total Cash Returned To Shareholders

As announced in a separate press release earlier today, on August 28, 2019, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend payment of approximately $12 million is payable on September 27, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 13, 2019. Year-to-date, approximately $75 million has been returned to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments.

FISCAL Q3 2019 GUIDANCE (non-GAAP)

Provides initial Q3 guidance for adjusted loss of $0.15 to $0.25 per share (non-GAAP), compared to a loss of $0.16 per share for the same period last year

Provides initial Q3 guidance for comparable store sales of approximately flat

For the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we estimate an adjusted loss in the range of $0.15 to $0.25 per share (non-GAAP), compared to a loss of $0.16 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. This guidance is based on comparable store sales of approximately flat.

FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE (non-GAAP)

Maintains guidance for fiscal 2019 adjusted income in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per diluted share (non-GAAP)

Updates guidance for fiscal 2019 comparable store sales of flat to slightly positive

Based on the actual results for the first two quarters and our expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 noted above, we are maintaining our guidance for the full year of fiscal 2019 of adjusted income in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per diluted share (non-GAAP). This compares to adjusted income of $4.04 per diluted share (non-GAAP) for fiscal 2018. This outlook is based on a comparable store sales increase of flat to slightly positive. The level of non-GAAP items on an after-tax basis is expected to be in the range of $36 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the fiscal year. We estimate cash flow (cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) to be approximately $75 million as compared to our prior guidance of $65 million.





Full Year

















2019 Guidance (1)

2018 (2)













Earnings per diluted share

$2.80 - $2.95

$3.83

Non-GAAP items

~$0.90

$0.21

Earnings per diluted share - adjusted basis

$3.70 - $3.85

$4.04

























(1) Non-GAAP items in fiscal 2019 principally relate to our strategic business transformation review. (2) Non-GAAP detailed reconciliation provided in our statements below.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a discount retailer operating 1,415 BIG LOTS stores in 47 states with product assortments in the merchandise categories of Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Our mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. We strive to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to our customers through surprise and delight, being a "best places to work" culture for our associates, rewarding our shareholders with consistent growth and top tier returns, and doing good in our communities as we do well. For more information about the Company, visit www.biglots.com.

BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





















AUGUST 3

AUGUST 4









2019

2018









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















ASSETS



























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$53,705

$58,457





Inventories

874,058

854,192





Other current assets

112,675

140,393





Total current assets

1,040,438

1,053,042



















Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,208,349

0



















Property and equipment - net

860,648

701,672



















Deferred income taxes

16,077

23,664



Other assets

66,783

50,352









$3,192,295

$1,828,730





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$345,355

$355,721





Current operating lease liabilities

239,592

0





Property, payroll and other taxes

86,177

84,008





Accrued operating expenses

206,733

120,761





Insurance reserves

37,745

37,787





Accrued salaries and wages

35,192

22,942





Income taxes payable

614

1,266





Total current liabilities

951,408

622,485



















Long-term obligations under bank credit facility

467,800

324,700



















Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

1,021,130

0



Deferred rent

0

58,296



Insurance reserves

52,122

56,321



Unrecognized tax benefits

13,381

15,451



Synthetic lease obligation

0

98,213



Other liabilities

41,911

47,539



















Shareholders' equity

644,543

605,725









$3,192,295

$1,828,730





BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





















13 WEEKS ENDED

13 WEEKS ENDED





AUGUST 3, 2019

AUGUST 4, 2018







%



%





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)































Net sales

$1,252,414 100.0

$1,222,169 100.0

















Gross margin

498,230 39.8

491,419 40.2

















Selling and administrative expenses

455,026 36.3

426,605 34.9

















Depreciation expense

30,023 2.4

30,496 2.5















Operating profit

13,181 1.1

34,318 2.8

















Interest expense

(4,565) (0.4)

(2,407) (0.2)

















Other income (expense)

(789) (0.1)

149 0.0















Income before income taxes

7,827 0.6

32,060 2.6

















Income tax expense

1,649 0.1

7,896 0.6















Net income

$6,178 0.5

$24,164 2.0































Earnings per common share





























Basic

$0.16



$0.59



















Diluted

$0.16



$0.59

































Weighted average common shares outstanding





























Basic

39,000



41,061



















Dilutive effect of share-based awards

77



220



















Diluted

39,077



41,281

















Cash dividends declared per common share

$0.30



$0.30



BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





















26 WEEKS ENDED

26 WEEKS ENDED





AUGUST 3, 2019

AUGUST 4, 2018







%



%





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)































Net sales

$2,548,210 100.0

$2,490,152 100.0

















Gross margin

1,017,277 39.9

1,003,377 40.3

















Selling and administrative expenses

915,631 35.9

864,697 34.7

















Depreciation expense

62,820 2.5

59,025 2.4















Operating profit

38,826 1.5

79,655 3.2

















Interest expense

(8,298) (0.3)

(3,983) (0.2)

















Other income (expense)

121 0.0

657 0.0















Income before income taxes

30,649 1.2

76,329 3.1

















Income tax expense

8,931 0.4

20,926 0.8















Net income

$21,718 0.9

$55,403 2.2































Earnings per common share





























Basic

$0.55



$1.33



















Diluted

$0.55



$1.33

































Weighted average common shares outstanding





























Basic

39,461



41,587



















Dilutive effect of share-based awards

83



106



















Diluted

39,544



41,693

















Cash dividends declared per common share

$0.60



$0.60



BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





















13 WEEKS ENDED

13 WEEKS ENDED









AUGUST 3, 2019

AUGUST 4, 2018









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Net cash provided by operating activities

100,850

$13,675





















Net cash used in investing activities

(85,965)

(105,989)





















Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(24,752)

85,941



















Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(9,867)

(6,373)





Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period

63,572

64,830





End of period

$53,705

58,457





BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





















26 WEEKS ENDED

26 WEEKS ENDED









AUGUST 3, 2019

AUGUST 4, 2018









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Net cash provided by operating activities

$158,285

$110,560





















Net cash used in investing activities

(162,731)

(171,426)





















Net cash provided by financing activities

12,117

68,147



















Increase in cash and cash equivalents

7,671

7,281





Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period

46,034

51,176





End of period

$53,705

$58,457





BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile: gross margin, gross margin rate, selling and administrative expenses, selling and administrative expense rate, operating profit, operating profit rate, income tax expense, effective income tax rate, net income, and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019, the year-to-date 2019, the year-to-date 2018, and the full year 2018 (GAAP financial measures) to adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin rate, adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP financial measures).

Second quarter of 2019 - Thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2019



























As Reported

Impact to exclude

transformational

restructuring costs

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses 455,026

(19,452)

435,574 Selling and administrative expense rate 36.3%

(1.6%)

34.8% Operating profit

13,181

19,452

32,633 Operating profit rate

1.1%

1.6%

2.6% Income tax expense

1,649

4,993

6,642 Effective income tax rate

21.1%

3.2%

24.3% Net income

6,178

14,459

20,637 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.16

$ 0.37

$ 0.53

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") the costs associated with a transformational restructuring initiative of $19,452 ($14,459, net of tax).

Year-to-date 2019 - Twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019













































As Reported

Impact to exclude

department exit

inventory

impairment

Impact to exclude

transformational

restructuring costs

Adjustment to

exclude legal

settlement loss

contingencies

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Gross margin

$ 1,017,277

$ 6,050

$ -

$ -

$ 1,023,327 Gross margin rate

39.9%

0.2%

-

-

40.2% Selling and administrative expenses 915,631

-

(34,785)

(7,250)

873,596 Selling and administrative expense rate 35.9%

-

(1.4%)

(0.3%)

34.3% Operating profit

38,826

6,050

34,785

7,250

86,911 Operating profit rate

1.5%

0.2%

1.4%

0.3%

3.4% Income tax expense

8,931

1,553

8,928

1,696

21,108 Effective income tax rate

29.1%

(0.4%)

(1.2%)

(0.7%)

26.8% Net income

21,718

4,497

25,857

5,554

57,626 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.55

$ 0.11

$ 0.65

$ 0.14

$ 1.46

The above adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin rate, adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (1) an inventory impairment amount of $6,050 ($4,497, net of tax) as a result of a merchandise department exit; (2) the costs associated with a transformational restructuring initiative of $34,785 ($25,857, net of tax); and (3) a pretax charge related to estimated legal settlement of employee class actions of $7,250 ($5,554, net of tax).

Year-to-date 2018 - Twenty-six weeks ended August 4, 2018





































As Reported

Adjustment to

exclude CEO

retirement costs

Adjustment to

exclude

shareholder

litigation matter

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 864,697

$ (7,018)

$ (3,500)

$ 854,179 Selling and administrative expense rate 34.7%

(0.3%)

(0.1%)

34.3% Operating profit

79,655

7,018

3,500

90,173 Operating profit rate

3.2%

0.3%

0.1%

3.6% Income tax expense

20,926

895

879

22,700 Effective income tax rate

27.4%

(1.0%)

(0.3%)

26.1% Net income

55,403

6,123

2,621

64,147 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.33

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 1.54

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (1) the costs associated with the retirement of our former CEO of $7,018 ($6,123, net of tax); and (2) a pretax charge related to the settlement in principle of shareholder litigation matters of $3,500 ($2,621, net of tax).

Full Year 2018 - Fifty-two weeks ended February 2, 2019





































As Reported

Adjustment to

exclude CEO

retirement costs

Adjustment to

exclude

shareholder

litigation matter

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 1,778,416

$ (7,018)

$ (3,500)

$ 1,767,898 Selling and administrative expense rate 34.0%

(0.1%)

(0.1%)

33.8% Operating profit

218,509

7,018

3,500

229,027 Operating profit rate

4.2%

0.1%

0.1%

4.4% Income tax expense

50,719

895

879

52,493 Effective income tax rate

24.4%

(0.4%)

(0.0%)

24.1% Net income

156,894

6,123

2,621

165,638 Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.83

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 4.04

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (1) the costs associated with the retirement of our former CEO of $7,018 ($6,123, net of tax); and (2) a pretax charge related to the settlement in principle of shareholder litigation matters of $3,500 ($2,621, net of tax).

Our management believes that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the non-GAAP financial measures present an alternative and more relevant method for measuring our operating performance, excluding special items included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, that management believes is more indicative of our on-going operating results and financial condition. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating performance.

