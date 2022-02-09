Big Lots to offer most comprehensive Presidents Day furniture deals ever

Broyhill is a signature furniture and home décor line offered exclusively at Big Lots. The company's deals are highlighted in two new advertising spots that feature "BIGionaire" Eric Stonestreet inviting shoppers to be the "presidents of their residences" by shopping Big Lots' large furniture and mattress sale this February.

Customers can choose to pay in-store using a variety of payment and financing options, including the Big Lots Credit Card and Easy Leasing powered by Progressive Leasing. Online, customers can choose to pay with the Big Lots Credit Card, Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, or opt to pay later for select purchases on biglots.com in four interest-free payments using PayPal Pay in 4*. In-store and curbside pickup are available, as well as same-day and two-day delivery options across thousands of items.

Big Lots features a unique shopping experience — part treasure hunt, part bargain hunt and everyday necessities — to its growing community of "BIGionaires," or customers who feel like a million bucks shopping for the best deals. To shop the Presidents Day sale online or find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a leading home discount retailer and a Fortune 500 company, operating 1,431 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same day delivery across thousands of items. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked one of the fastest-growing eCommerce businesses by Digital Commerce 360 and the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering exceptional value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, building a "best places to grow" culture, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit biglots.com.

*About Pay in 4: Pay in 4 is available to consumers upon approval for purchases of $30 - $1500. Eligibility varies by state. CA: Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License. GA: Installment Lender Licensee, NMLS #910457.

