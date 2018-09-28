Big Names on Set: Watch Hayley Kiyoko, David Sedaris, They Might Be Giants, and many more

The show's creators have a knack for uncovering talent. Executive producer Tori Marchiony interviewed Hayley Kiyoko before her MTV Video Music Award. Get to know a NASA physicist turned origami expert, a dictionary writer, and a master stonecutter.

We check back with guest Josh Radnor, star of How I Met Your Mother and half of the band Radnor & Lee. The weekly public television magazine show explores how creative thinkers help shape our understanding of the world.

Cotter caught up with the internationally acclaimed conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin in Israel. "We chased him halfway across the world and he literally lives across the street from Articulate's studios in Philadelphia."

The band They Might Be Giants released their 20th album "I Like Fun" earlier this year.

Priscilla Renea penned big hits for acts including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony and Demi Lovato. "She's a successful songwriter but she's relatively unknown," explains Cotter. "She's well established as a writer, and there's no good reason why she doesn't perform more."

Articulate isn't just about the music. Bestselling author David Sedaris reveals secrets he's never shared anywhere else. Pritzker Prize-winning architect Balkrishna Doshi discusses his guiding philosophy. "Forget the architecture," says Cotter. "Doshi lived the life he was supposed to lead. He lived his beliefs."

Viewer numbers keep improving on TV and online . On the air since 2015, Articulate is now in 43 of the top 50 markets, with more than 300,000 viewers per episode.

Articulate with Jim Cotter is presented by WHYY, Philadelphia's PBS and NPR member station, and is distributed by American Public Television. Articulate is made possible by generous funding from the Neubauer Family Foundation and is produced by the educational nonprofit Arts Advance.

Visit Articulate's press page to download the Season 4 press kit, images, video and social media links. Season 4 promo video is available on YouTube.

SOURCE Articulate with Jim Cotter

Related Links

https://www.articulateshow.org

