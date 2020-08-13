Big Night Entertainment Group Announces Launch of Big Night Talent

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Night Entertainment Group, one of the nation's preeminent entertainment and hospitality companies, announced today the launch of Big Night Talent (BNT), a first-of-its-kind venture strategically designed to support artists in managing all facets of their careers amid the challenges and turbulency of today's creative industries.

BNT was formed to help emerging and established talent develop and sustain lasting, prosperous, and meaningful careers as artists and individuals. A powerhouse from its inception, BNT's constellation of services is unrivaled, bringing together first-tier management and booking services; globally renowned creative; a robust media and digital content platform; an award-winning career development program; and an acclaimed collection of leading entertainment venues.

Unique among talent and entertainment agencies is BNT's proprietary legacy-building model, which is designed to ensure that artists are enabled to manage their personal and professional lives successfully while navigating the industry safely. The cornerstones of this model, which are vital to advancing the career of any artist today, include Social Good, Creative Commission Structure, Sponsorship and Branding and most importantly, Mental Health.

Big Night Talent is spearheaded by entertainment veteran Tim Bonito, who serves as Managing Partner, along with entertainment visionaries and Big Night principals Randy Greenstein and Ed Kane. BNT leadership also includes Big Night creative director and GRAMMY voting member Scott Heigelmann.

"Big Night Talent is a unique organization that combines a legacy-building culture for artists with the incredible infrastructure of nightlife industry leader Big Night Entertainment Group. I could not be more excited to launch this company with Randy & Ed to help grow artists' careers and blaze a path for what we believe an artist management organization should look like," says Tim Bonito.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of this exciting new endeavor," says Randy Greenstein. "It's clear that today's artists need something more, and we feel the timing is right for us to step in and introduce something new. Our team, infrastructure, platform, creativity, and resources give us a unique advantage in helping design successful, meaningful careers for talent across all genres and categories."

For more information on Big Night Talent including the full list of services, please visit www.bignighttalent.com or follow on social media at @BigNightTalent.

ABOUT BIG NIGHT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Big Night was founded in 2006 by visionary nightclub and hospitality owners Ed Kane, Joe Kane, and Randy Greenstein. Big Night transforms hospitality and nightlife with destinations that transcend the status quo, including: Big Night Live, The Grand, Mystique, Mémoire, Empire, Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina, Red Lantern, Scorpion Bar, and VERSUS in Boston. Big Night also owns and operates CBS Sporting Club and Scorpion Bar at Patriot Place in Foxboro, and Guy Fieri's Kitchen & Bar, High Rollers, Red Lantern, Scorpion Bar, and Shrine in Connecticut.

