Big Potato Games and Spin Master Announce License Agreement

Spin Master is taking on the range of Big Potato games with over 15 existing titles. Bestsellers in the lineup include 'whodunnit' family party game The Chameleon, which will be available at major retailers this spring and shout-out trivia game Linkee, which will launch in the US in 2020. Big Potato and Spin Master are also collaborating on new games and licenses, including Disney Colorbrain and a new party game for the nostalgic video-rental store Blockbuster - both launching this year.

Dean Tempest, co-founder of Big Potato, commented on the new agreement: "We've tried to grow our team over the last few years to be able to work with a large partner, and this new collaboration is already providing lots of exciting opportunities for Big Potato."

"Big Potato is a boutique company with an extremely creative and talented team," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We're thrilled about our partnership with them and the opportunity to bring their games to a wider audience."

Spin Master has steadily been expanding its leading position within the Games category through acquisitions of new titles as well as innovative partnerships such as the one formed with Big Potato. Today, Spin Master is the second largest games company in the United States.

About Big Potato

After the success of their trivia card game Linkee, now licensed to John Adams, founders Ben, Dean and Tris decided to set up their own business. Big Potato was set up in 2012 as an independent board games company.

Big Potato create, curate and craft family and adult party games that are easy to learn and quick to play. They distribute to retailers large and small in the UK. In 2016 they successfully entered the US market on a three-year brand exclusive at Target.

About Spin Master



Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

