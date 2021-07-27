Big Tech Receives Collective "F" in Online Freedom

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Media Research Center's Free Speech America (FSA) released its second quarter Big Tech Report Card on Tuesday, grading the big tech companies with a collective "F" in online freedom.

FSA's quarterly report card grades Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Google, YouTube and Apple based on five categories relating to online freedom: free speech, user transparency, bias, responsiveness to user complaints and fact-checking.

Big Tech performed worse in this quarter's report card, despite appalling scores in Q1 following the widespread censorship of former President Donald Trump.

Facebook led the pack receiving an "F" in nearly every category this quarter, except for "user transparency" in which it received a "D." Twitter, Amazon and Apple each received an overall grade of "F." Google and YouTube each received a "D" in overall online freedom.

The two most impactful censorship cases of this quarter involved the further censoring of former President Donald Trump, and restricting content related to COVID-19. Facebook upheld its Oversight Board ruling on Donald Trump, banning the former president from its platform for 2 years. Facebook also had to reverse its decision to censor content related to the COVID-19 Wuhan lab leak theory after reports emerged that the lab leak theory was being investigated.

FSA also looked at platforms claiming to hold to free speech values: Parler, Rumble, Gab, FreeTalk and CloutHub. Given the relative newness of many of these alternative platforms and the lack of data relating to their moderation of content, MRC's Free Speech America did not assess grades for them this quarter. As more data become available on new platforms, they may be added to future report cards.

The full breakdown of Free Speech America's Q2 report card can be found here.

