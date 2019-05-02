Big Think Announces a New Partnership with the NBA to provide best-in-class soft-skill training for all 30 team organizations

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Think today announced it has partnered with the National Basketball Association to provide access to its best-in-class soft-skill learning platform, Big Think Edge, to the league organization. All 30 NBA teams are participating.

Employees across the NBA will now be able to access short, actionable video lessons from dozens of thought leaders and subject matter experts including:

Sarah Robb O'Hagan , CEO of Flywheel Sports, former president of Equinox and Gatorade

, CEO of Flywheel Sports, former president of Equinox and Gatorade Simon Sinek , ethnographer, author and organizational consultant

, ethnographer, author and organizational consultant Beth Comstock , former Vice Chair of GE

, former Vice Chair of GE Rob Roy , retired Navy SEAL

retired Navy SEAL Jim Collins , leadership consultant, author of "Good to Great"

, leadership consultant, author of "Good to Great" Robert S. Kaplan , Harvard professor and Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

, professor and Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Lisa Bodell , founder and CEO of Futurethink

, founder and CEO of Futurethink Scott Parazynski , retired American astronaut

The NBA is committed to the ongoing development of its people at all professional levels. The NBA is leveraging leading-edge learning technology solutions, like Big Think Edge, alongside a renewed focus on interpersonal and community-based learning to achieve this goal. The NBA continues to distinguish itself as the premier global sports league and as one of the best business organizations anywhere.

Big Think is a digital media and e-learning company whose mission is to help individuals and organizations get smarter faster for success in the 21st-century knowledge economy. Its flagship multimedia website, Bigthink.com , is one of the world's leading online destinations for thought leadership, with over 30 million viewers per month.

Big Think Edge is a best-in-class soft-skills development platform that distills the most valuable and enduring wisdom of the greatest thinkers and doers across industries into short-form videos and accompanying learning materials. Through custom curations of evergreen videos, masterclasses, and instructionally designed courses, Edge features the top experts on topics that are most relevant to people who want to better themselves personally and professionally.

