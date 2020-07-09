Big Waterfront Lots a Big Win in the Orlando Market

According to the developer, the Final Phase Grand Opening will feature, "Ranch Sized Waterfront Building Lots", with all the amenities of a residential gated community. "It's as rare as it gets in this area", said Terry Clayton, the Managing Partner of Hidden River Lakes. Learn more about the developer here: https://hiddenriverlakes.com/about-us/ "These are 10 times the size of a typical building lot and equestrian friendly," he added. The prices for dockable waterfront property start at $149,900, which is extremely competitive with even the smaller properties in the area.

Highlights of Community:

All properties either waterfront or lake access

All waterfront lots are dockable

City water and sewer

High speed internet and underground utilities

Gated and private with new paved roads (Curb & Gutter)

Community owned boat ramp and park

Minutes to Downtown Tavares and Historic Mount Dora

Access to Harris Chain of Lakes

Nearby Golf Courses

Mt. Dora, on the Harris Chain of Lakes, is a favorite place for travelers, weekenders and a lucky few who call it home. Built on the banks of shimmering Lake Dora, its streets are alive with people, browsing shops, dining al fresco, or simply strolling around taking in the atmosphere of this unique destination. It's a great place to spend a day.

Private showings of the property will be scheduled throughout the day on the 18th. Early Booking is recommended.

If you are interested in receiving an invitation to the Grand Opening, the developer can be contacted at: 877-928-5263 or www.hiddenriverlakes.com

