Big Year For Creativity At The Chalk Festival

The festival hosts the world's largest gathering of renowned pavement artists, who use chalk as their primary medium. Visitors become an important part of the creative process as local, national and international artists turn the pavement into a museum-in-motion. One can expect to see traditional pavement paintings, original works of art, and interactive 3D illusions. This year artists are arriving two weeks early to work on additional installations that will be completed by the opening of the festival on November 15th.

"On opening day, visitors can expect to see the largest pavement painting in the world," states Denise Kowal, the festival founder, "completely restored with a newly added illusion that will render the Venice Airport invisible." The painting, 'Megalodon' was first installed for the 2014 Chalk Festival. It was completed in 10 days by 50 artists and volunteers. It spans two football fields in length and measures a total of 22,747.60 sq. ft., earning it a Guinness World Record.

Those who want to immerse themselves in the creative energy of the Chalk Festival can sign up for their boot-camp and help with the pre-event installation, which takes place November 5 - 14. Opportunities include 'Megalodon' restoration, creating and installing large flower props with Californian artist Lori Escalera, painting walls for Italian Artist Kurt Wenner's 'Illusion Room,' and working on the 'Garden of Wonders' maze with Californian artist Lorelle Miller, along with dozens of other projects.

The festival is not only a feast for the eyes, but for the ears also. The Pavement Music Festival brings four-days of award winning music to the area. Nationally touring musicians including Maiden Case, Bob Dylan Award winner Scott Wilcox and others will play Rock, Country, R&B, Trop Rock, Blues and more. Food, drinks and fun can be had by all ages. Tickets start at $5, children 12 and under go free, parking is free, and Veterans with ID go free on Monday, November 18th.

The Chalk Festival is a fundraising event benefiting Avenida de Colores, Inc. 501 (c)(3), a local arts enrichment program. The weeklong outdoor event is an international festival where hundreds of artists use the street as their canvas and chalk as their medium. The goal of the event is to enhance arts in the community and stimulate local economic growth. The festival nurtures local and emerging artists, creating a collaborative environment in which artists can learn from one another. The festival is 100% volunteer-run and designed to be accessible to all.

