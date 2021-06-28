BIG3 Announces Broadcast Lineup Ahead Of Season Four Debut

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced an exciting lineup of commentators and analysts for the broadcast team for the 2021 season. The BIG3 returns to CBS this summer with those games also streaming on Paramount+, along with new partner Triller and FITE TV. Following several notable announcements from the league as it prepares for the July 10th tip-off in Las Vegas, the BIG3 has continued to add new and exciting talent to its star-studded roster, including TV personality and four-time NBA championship winner John Salley as the official sideline commentator, defending champion Triplets head coach Lisa Leslie, and former NBA players-turned-broadcasters Avery Johnson and Jim Jackson, as well as renowned sportscasters Brian Custer, Ed Cohen, and Carter Blackburn.

"From players to coaches to announcers, BIG3 continues to attract some of the biggest names in basketball. John Salley is a basketball legend, and will we know he will bring energetic banter and immense basketball knowledge to broadcasts in his first season with the league. The group's charisma, passion, and understanding of the game and the BIG3 will lead to a special broadcast and leave fans absolutely entertained," said BIG3 co-founder, Ice Cube.

Salley consistently impressed fans throughout his 15-year NBA career, in which he became the first player to win four championships with three different teams. Upon retirement, Salley embarked on his illustrious film and television career where he starred in Eddie, Bad Boys, and its sequel, Bad Boys II, as well as held a seven-year stint as co-host of the Emmy-nominated Fox Sports Net show, "The Best Damn Sports Show Period."

"I've been a longtime admirer of the BIG3 and what these amazing basketball players have been building. It's exciting, engaging and fun and I'm delighted to join the team," added Salley.

Lisa Leslie has done it all – from her own illustrious WNBA career, success in the BIG3, and broadcast experience on FOX, ABC, and NBC. Lisa will provide expert analysis alongside former NBA player and coach, and current sportscaster Avery Johnson, who holds the title as the fastest coach to reach 50 wins. Johnson will utilize his years of experience both on the court and on camera to provide unmatched analysis throughout the 2021 season. 14-year NBA veteran and skilled FOX Sports broadcaster Jim Jackson returns to BIG3 as an analyst for his fourth season, bringing his high basketball IQ and personality to the broadcasts all summer long.

A league with fiery plays requires fire play-by-play, and Brian Custer, Ed Cohen, and Carter Blackburn bring just that. Custer has called games for the NFL, NCAA basketball, and NCAA football. His enthusiasm and expertise has deemed him one of the most beloved personalities in broadcasting. As a seasoned play-by-play announcer, Ed Cohen has called games for everyone from the New York Knicks to the Rio Olympics. His unique point of view and versatility is unparalleled. Carter Blackburn joins as the resident college sports expert, having called Division I Men's Basketball games for ESPN, CBS and FOX Sports. Splitting the play-by-play duties throughout the ten-week season, these three will offer top-tier entertainment to fans at watching home and in arenas.

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season, including lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22, opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out, and a first-of-its-kind "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams to challenge one foul per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one.

