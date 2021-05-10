BIG3 Announces Player Combine Ahead Of Summer Return

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that the 2021 player combine will be held on June 4 at Tarkanian Basketball Academy in Las Vegas, NV. Of the more than 100 former collegiate and professional athletes expected to attend the combine, a minimum of ten will be invited from the BIG3's first-ever open tryouts, which will take place in Washington, D.C on May 22 and Dallas, Texas on May 27. Prospective players will be eligible for the 2021 BIG3 Draft that will also be held in June, and more details on the draft will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The level of competition in this league has continued to grow exponentially from one season to the next," said BIG3 Commissioner Clyde Drexler. "Each year, we've seen the most unconventional teams make the most extraordinary plays, and I expect nothing less of this year's prospective players. We are thrilled to be bringing the combine back to Tarkanian Academy and bringing season 4 to Las Vegas, and are looking forward to taking the next step towards tip off on July 10."

"The best Fireball3 players in the world come to the BIG3 Combine to try and make a roster. It's more challenging than people think; former NBA stars often choose not to participate as BIG3 success requires overall skills on both offense and defense. Others frankly can't handle the intensity and physicality of the league," said BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. "People often ask us why certain players choose not to play in the BIG3 and the simple answer is they've become scared to compete on a pro level or are burnt out and lost their competitive spirit. That's why the combine is made up of the best that are out there."

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3 and is returning for its fourth season this summer. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season, including lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22, opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out, and a first of its kind "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one.

The combine is invite-only, but interested athletes can tryout in either DC or Dallas for the opportunity to punch their all-expenses paid ticket to the combine. BIG3 will require proof of vaccination or offer athletes on-site rapid COVID-19 testing.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeremy Watkins (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3)

[email protected]

SOURCE BIG3