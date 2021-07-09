BIG3 Names Microsoft As The League's Official Technology Partner And Jersey Patch Sponsor

"We could not be more pleased to take our relationship with Microsoft to the next level," said BIG3 CEO Christopher Hannan. "Their brand and technology elevate the BIG3's approach to innovating the game by engaging fans across platforms on multiple screens. From their work supporting the BIG3 SuperDraft with Microsoft Teams and Surface, to the season-long partnership, Microsoft understands the vision of our league and we are excited to have them on board as we prepare for this weekend's highly anticipated return."

"Extending our partnership with the BIG3 makes perfect sense as we see opportunities for our technology to authentically help the BIG3 achieve more of their goals across the league and with their fans. We are excited to continue to support BIG3 and their vision for incredible entertainment that also drives positive change." – James Bernstrom, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Microsoft

Additionally, Microsoft will become the presenting sponsor of Young3, the BIG3's youth program that provides children in local communities with the opportunity to enrich their lives through the game of 3-on-3 basketball with the first Young3 event being held on July 16th in Las Vegas. As this partnership grows, it will open the door for future BIG3 events at the Microsoft Lounge and will involve cross-promotion between BIG3 and Microsoft's owned and operated social media accounts.

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out. The BIG3's regular season will run in Las Vegas and New Orleans. The playoffs, consolation, and championship will be held at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

