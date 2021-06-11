BIG3 Partners With Microsoft For 2021 BIG3 SuperDraft

As the previous 2019 champion and runner up, Triplets and Killer 3s will bring back their entire roster as stated in league rules. The remaining ten teams will have two picks each following the lottery selections last week before the BIG3 Combine. On site at the Microsoft Lounge in Los Angeles, the draft will be hosted by Chris McGee with Commissioner Clyde Drexler announcing the draft selections aside Ice Cube. There will be additional analysis and commentary from Coaches and Players including Michael Cooper, Reggie Theus, Nick Young and Cuttino Mobley. BIG3 will also connect with Coaches, Player Captains and Draft picks around the country with Microsoft Teams.

Leveraging Microsoft Teams and Surface devices, the BIG3 will connect with Coaches, Player Captains and Draft picks around the country in a hybrid setting, with guests attending both virtually and in-person. The Microsoft Lounge will provide a sports analyst studio experience. The room will be equipped with Surface Hubs, Microsoft Teams video feeds of draft picks will be shown on a 9.5 by 32 foot LED video gallery wall, and remote attendees will join in via Microsoft Surface Duo devices.

Round 1 order:

Enemies Tri-State Power Ball Hogs Ghost Ballers Aliens 3 Headed Monsters Bivouac Trilogy Three's Company

Round 2 order:

Power Tri-State Bivouac Three's Company Trilogy Enemies Aliens 3 Headed Monsters Ball Hogs Ghost Ballers

"As things were rapidly changing in the world around us, BIG3 had a vision and we were determined to bring fans the overwhelming excitement of the BIG3 Draft. Our concept and tight timeline meant coming together with a partner that could help pull it off, which is why Microsoft was the ultimate choice. Between its authentic technology solutions and highly advanced Lounge, the Microsoft team came prepared to support our vision," said BIG3 CEO, Chris Hannan.

"It's our plan to deliver fans with a thrilling show next Monday as we unveil draft picks with the best technology possible. Microsoft Teams will be connecting our coaches, players and draftees around the country during the live event," said BIG3 co-founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz. "We keep saying this season is going to be the biggest one yet and if you've been doubting that you're not keeping up with BIG3 news. We are here to play, and the fire is coming."

"Core to Microsoft's mission is to enable people to thrive in this new world of remote and hybrid work. This past year, Microsoft Teams has powered fashion shows, concerts, virtual fan experiences and drafts for national sports leagues – all of which gave us the learnings and technical experience we need to make this the best BIG3 SuperDraft yet. Big3 has a vision for driving entertainment, community and positive change and we are proud to be a part of it," said James Bernstrom, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Microsoft.

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3, and is returning for its fourth season on July 10, 2021 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The BIG3's regular season will run in Las Vegas and New Orleans before the plays, consolation, and championship are played at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out.

To watch the BIG3 SuperDraft on Triller please visit, https://tril.co/2R74M3R or https://www.fite.tv/watch/2021-big3-superdraft/2p9js/ to view it on FITE TV. For more information on the league, please visit https://big3.com.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

ABOUT MICROSOFT:

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jeremy Watkins (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3)

[email protected]

Alyx Sealy (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3)

[email protected]

SOURCE BIG3

Related Links

https://big3.com/

