Bigbuzz Marketing Group Named #1 Digital Agency In New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigbuzz Marketing Group, a NYC-based digital advertising agency, was named the #1 New York Digital Agency by Agency Spotter, the agency ratings and review authority, in its Top 20 New York Digital Agencies Report.

Describing their decision, Agency Spotter noted Bigbuzz's "collection of talented professionals on a mission to create inspired solutions that move merchandise, build brands and change lives."

Agency Spotter ranked more than 350 digital marketing agencies in the New York Metro Area this past May. The rankings considered verified client reviews, credentials, focus areas, related expertise and project work. The report takes a broad look at digital agencies in New York who focus on digital competencies such as digital strategy, marketing automation, web design and development, mobile design and development, e-commerce, social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, inbound marketing, CRM automation, search (SEO and PPC) and gaming.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Kevin Kelly, President of Bigbuzz Marketing Group. "Everything we do is driven by a creative strategy and innovative media planning developed to deliver targeted awareness, engagement and sales. We believe in inspiring people and having a positive impact on other's lives and to be honored for doing that is very gratifying."

Bigbuzz Marketing Group has worked with clients such as Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, HBO, Honeywell, Nikon, Northwell Health, and Popular Bank. The agency embodies a "what's next" attitude while embracing new technologies. Combined with decades of foundational creative thinking, Bigbuzz is able to develop more efficient and effective marketing strategies.

About Bigbuzz Marketing Group :

Bigbuzz Marketing Group is a digital advertising agency providing global brands with strategic marketing services. Headquartered in New York City, Bigbuzz helps its clients reach and influence consumers with 360-degree marketing campaigns utilizing today's most popular platforms for advertising and social media. Founded in 1997 and today co-owned by advertising executives Kevin Kelly and Doug Graham, the agency has worked with some of the world's greatest brands, including Honeywell, AB InBev, Garanimals and many others.

