BigfootPPE.com Secures Exclusive Distribution Contract With Large Hospital Gown Manufacturer From Turkey to Supply US First Responders

MARGATE, Fla., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BigfootPPE.com, a Bigfoot Inc. company, announced today it has secured an exclusive distributorship for the USA with an experienced hospital gown manufacturer from Turkey that has been making level 2 through level 4 non-sterile and sterile hospital gowns for more than 30 years. Bigfoot will continue to secure exclusive relationships to bring in personal protective equipment (PPE) to help fix the shortage in the U.S. and protect first responders and essential workers on the front lines dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bigfoot offers a wide range of PPE products, such as N95 NIOSH-certified face masks, nitrile examination gloves, hospital gowns and bulk hand sanitizer orders of gel or liquid. Bigfoot's business model is set up as a large-volume wholesale model direct from the factories. The company's sales department provides solid support in the product ordering process all the way to shipping. Bigfoot is now expanding and looking for direct relationships with hospitals and medical procurement groups to supply direct.

About BigfootPPE.com, A Bigfoot Inc. Company

Bigfoot Inc. is a government-registered general contractor that specializes in emergency response and disaster recovery construction missions. We are also a registered government supplier of personal protection equipment (PPE) in SAM.gov with the NAICS Code 423450, which is defined as: This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in the merchant wholesale distribution of professional medical equipment, instruments, and supplies. Through our vast international relationships, we have created several direct PPE connections to the manufacturers which gives us a steady supply of needed PPE products.

For more information, please call 888-850-7273 or use the contact form on the BigfootPPE.com website.

