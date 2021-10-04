Bigger Than COVID
Memphis Area Association of Governments Presents Virtual Conference on the Sustainability of Tourism Through the Pandemic
Oct 04, 2021, 07:00 ET
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memphis Area Association of Governments (MAAG) will host a virtual conference on October 13, 2021 from 9:30am-1:30pm. The event is a convening of leadership from key tourism destinations, hospitality collectives and regional chambers of commerce including entities like Alex Haley Museum and Interpretive Center, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Fort Pillow Historic State Park. Kevin Kane (President and CEO, Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau), Kim Terrell (Executive Director, Desoto County Tourism Association) and Marty Marbry (West Tennessee Division Manager, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development) will serve as moderators. The event will feature keynote speaker Brandi Richard Thompson from The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Ms. Thompson began her career with FEMA during the Hurricane Katrina crisis. She is currently the Acting Director of DHS Office of Faith-Based and neighborhood Partnerships. However, her most recent post was Senior Advisor to the FEMA External Affairs and Communications Division Director handling public-facing responses during the pandemic.
The conference theme is Bigger Than COVID: Forecasting the Future and Mitigating Impact in Tourism. It is designed to arm regional governments and businesses centered around tourism with the information they need to remain operable.
Ralph Moore, CEO of MAAG, says,
"We have assembled a coterie of well-versed experts who can provide valuable insights and recommendations to our attendees. COVID was, and is, unlike anything we've seen in our lifetime. It has changed our entire way of living. Moreover, it has decimated, if not destroyed, so many smaller businesses. The ones that have survived thus far will more likely than not have to weather more crises in the future. We want to make sure our fellow colleagues in the Delta region are on guard and on point. And most importantly, we want to ensure that they experience longevity."
The conference will be produced by KUDZUKIAN and will go live via the organization's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/maagov/ ) and via KUDZUKIAN's Facebook and YouTube channels. Registration is free. To register visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bigger-than-covid-forecasting-the-future-and-mitigating-impact-in-tourism-tickets-180268527017.
For more information on the organization, visit www.maagov.com.
