The conference theme is Bigger Than COVID: Forecasting the Future and Mitigating Impact in Tourism. It is designed to arm regional governments and businesses centered around tourism with the information they need to remain operable.

Ralph Moore, CEO of MAAG, says,

"We have assembled a coterie of well-versed experts who can provide valuable insights and recommendations to our attendees. COVID was, and is, unlike anything we've seen in our lifetime. It has changed our entire way of living. Moreover, it has decimated, if not destroyed, so many smaller businesses. The ones that have survived thus far will more likely than not have to weather more crises in the future. We want to make sure our fellow colleagues in the Delta region are on guard and on point. And most importantly, we want to ensure that they experience longevity."

The conference will be produced by KUDZUKIAN and will go live via the organization's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/maagov/ ) and via KUDZUKIAN's Facebook and YouTube channels. Registration is free. To register visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bigger-than-covid-forecasting-the-future-and-mitigating-impact-in-tourism-tickets-180268527017.

For more information on the organization, visit www.maagov.com.

SOURCE KUDZUKIAN