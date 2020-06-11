Bighorn Fire Victims: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage

"As the Bighorn Fire continues to spread, people are now having to leave their homes and may need a secure facility to store their valued belongings," stated Billy Longenbaugh, U-Haul Company of Southern Arizona president. "We want our neighbors and the City of Tucson to know that we're here to help. Any displaced families needing free self-storage for one month can make use of our disaster relief program."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marana

7701 N. I-10 EB Frontage Road

Marana, AZ 85743

(520) 293-1627

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Automall

4655 N. Oracle Road

Tucson, AZ 85705

(520) 575-5373

U-Haul Moving & Storage at East Speedway

5533 E. Speedway Blvd.

Tucson, AZ 85712

(520) 575-5376

U-Haul at Grant Road

3555 E. Grant Road

Tucson, AZ 85716

(520) 575-5364

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ina Road

4040 W. Ina Road

Tucson, AZ 85741

(520) 575-5380

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Tucson

450 N. Freeway

Tucson, AZ 85745

(520) 777-9159

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to all college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing at U-Haul-owned and -operated storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and is subject to availability.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

