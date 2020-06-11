Bighorn Fire Victims: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage
Jun 11, 2020, 16:56 ET
TUCSON, Ariz., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson.
The fire has burned nearly 5,000 acres this week, reports indicated Thursday morning. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and Pima County Office of Emergency Management have ordered residents to evacuate in a northern section of the Catalina Foothills.
"As the Bighorn Fire continues to spread, people are now having to leave their homes and may need a secure facility to store their valued belongings," stated Billy Longenbaugh, U-Haul Company of Southern Arizona president. "We want our neighbors and the City of Tucson to know that we're here to help. Any displaced families needing free self-storage for one month can make use of our disaster relief program."
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marana
7701 N. I-10 EB Frontage Road
Marana, AZ 85743
(520) 293-1627
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Automall
4655 N. Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
(520) 575-5373
U-Haul Moving & Storage at East Speedway
5533 E. Speedway Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85712
(520) 575-5376
3555 E. Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 575-5364
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ina Road
4040 W. Ina Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 575-5380
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Tucson
450 N. Freeway
Tucson, AZ 85745
(520) 777-9159
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to all college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing at U-Haul-owned and -operated storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and is subject to availability.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
