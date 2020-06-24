Biglari Holdings Inc. News Release

San Antonio, TX, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings' (NYSE: BH.A; BH) 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 25, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time at the Majestic Theatre, 224 East Houston Street, San Antonio, Texas. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting in person.

About Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants.

