Bigleaf Networks Enhances MSP Program for the Hybrid Workplace

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks expanded its growing partner program with the introduction of new MSP-friendly SD-WAN pricing models. The new models are designed to help MSPs respond to a surge in demand from businesses rushing to adapt to new hybrid workplace realities.

"As we've talked with our customers over the past several months, we've heard a familiar refrain: How can they make their home office connectivity look and work like it did when they were working from the corporate office?" said Jeff Burchett, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bigleaf. "That's created huge demand for our product and an even bigger opportunity for the MSPs who sell it. Our new pricing makes it even easier to do business with us and, most importantly, helps our partners increase their profit margins."

With the addition of a standardized, tiered pricing model to its MSP mix, Bigleaf removes the barrier to entry for new partners, while rewarding high volume partners with aggressive volume discounts.

The increased adoption of software as a service and cloud, coupled with the changing location of business between office and home, makes site to cloud networking more important than ever. "We see MSPs in the middle of not only helping customers with this transition, but, ultimately, owning a sense of the responsibility for the applications regardless of where the consumer is using them. We see Bigleaf as a critical component of the technology stack for MSPs," continued Burchett.

Since its founding in 2012, Bigleaf has run counter to many of its competitors in the SD-WAN market. While the rest of the SD-WAN market built platforms to meet the legacy needs of complex site-to-site networks, Bigleaf recognized early on that the market was moving to a cloud-first future and built its platform from the start with a cloud-first design. And where its competitors clung to rigid policy-based systems, Bigleaf built intelligence into its software that auto-detects application needs and adapts in real-time to internet performance and connectivity issues before they impact a customer's business.

While Bigleaf has focused on its technology from the beginning, the company also knows that technology is only half the solution and building programs that get technology into the hands of the people who need it the most is critical. "In our eyes, MSPs are the key to meeting the needs of SMB and mid-market customers. By refining our program to better align with the unique needs of MSPs, we're making it easier to sell Bigleaf and provide the best experience and highest profit margins for our MSP partners."

Bigleaf will showcase this program at Kaseya's Connect IT 2020 virtual conference happening August 24-27, 2020. To learn more, check out https://www.bigleaf.net/msp-partners/.

