Bigleaf Networks Names Dan Gaur as Software Engineering Manager

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks hired Dan Gaur into the role of software engineering manager.

Gaur's hire is another move by the intelligent SD-WAN maker to increase the velocity and delivery of its products so IT leaders can deliver a better user experience with cloud and Internet-based technologies. Bigleaf's platform delivers reliable connectivity over every application, to every user, everywhere, over any ISP.

"Bigleaf is laying a new foundation for today's new business technologies," said Jonathan Petkevich, Vice President of Product and Development at Bigleaf. "As the cloud and Internet-based technologies become interwoven into every business process, so, too, does the requirement for reliable connectivity. Dan's deep engineering background will help us deliver products faster to market."

Gaur brings engineering experience from a broad spectrum of tech companies — from 8-person startups building tools for deep packet inspection to large multinational corporations. At Auth0, Gaur managed the edge-networking team. Prior to that, he managed the platform team at AWS Elemental, where he defined roadmaps, objectives, and schedules for the foundation software underneath Elemental products.

"The engineering team at Bigleaf has built a great product in a short period of time," said Gaur. "Taking on this new role allows me to return to my high-speed networking roots with products built on a proven SD-WAN architecture that push the future with groundbreaking artificial intelligence."

Bigleaf is a new kind of networking foundation that combines proven SD-WAN technologies with groundbreaking artificial intelligence software. It automatically classifies and prioritizes application traffic, and steers it around internet issues, all without the need for policies. With Bigleaf, IT leaders can finally deliver reliable internet connectivity for any cloud and internet-based technology, over any ISP. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America and Europe.

