"BIGLOBE Onsen Award" Unveils Poll Results: Ibusuki Hakusuikan Voted #1 of New Category "Ryokans/Hotels Recommendable to Foreign Tourists"

TOKYO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGLOBE Inc. (Headquarters: Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, President/Representative Director: Takeshi Ariizumi) held the award presentation ceremony "BIGLOBE People's Choice: The 11th Onsen Award" at Shibuya Stream Hall on March 12, based on the results of a poll conducted on travel comparison portal "BIGLOBE Travel" and accommodation reservation free app "Tabi-Hikaku Net".

BIGLOBE Onsen Award introduces popular hot spring areas and accommodations, namely hotels and ryokans, in eastern and western Japan, on the basis of the results of user polls conducted on travel comparison portal "BIGLOBE Travel" and accommodation reservation free app "Tabi-Hikaku Net". The newly launched "ryokans/hotels recommendable to foreign tourists" category is especially notable; as the increase of inbound tourists continues to accelerate with Japan hosting the Rugby World Cup this year and the Olympic/Paralympic Games next year, the new category was created from the wish to introduce the recommendable accommodations from the Japanese people's perspective. Ibusuki Hakusuikan (Kagoshima Pref.) was selected the inaugural #1 ryokan.

As for the "hot spring area" category, Kusatsu Onsen (Gunma Pref.) was chosen #1 of the east segment for 11 years in a row, while Beppu Onsenkyo (Oita Pref.) took the west #1 for four consecutive years. In the "ryokan/hotel" category, Kinugawa Onsen Asaya (Tochigi Pref.) maintained the eastern top it had achieved last year, and Suginoi Hotel (Oita Pref.) stayed the western yokozuna for four years straight.

Onsen Award digest video:

https://youtu.be/jd3CJPGqFS4

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/201903254609-O3-vQ8SpR6K.mp4

*Footage of "BIGLOBE Onsen Award" poll result announcement/award presentation ceremony can be watched from the above link.

Official material: http://bit.ly/BiglobeOnsenAward

*Please download the image and video from the above URL.

"Ryokans/hotels recommendable to foreign tourists" category: Ibusuki Hakusuikan at #1

The top position of the newly created "ryokans/hotels recommendable to foreign tourists" was graced by Ibusuki Hakusuikan (Kagoshima Pref.). It was evaluated as such for many aspects recommendable to foreign tourists such as its big onsen bath unique to Japan, the convenience of being able to experience its specialty sand-steamed bath without stepping out of the building, and the collections exhibited in "Satsuma Denshokan" in its premises.

Okami (manager) Narumi Shimotakehara commented: "We are the onsen accommodation that offers the experience of one of the best sand-steamed baths in Japan. The sand-steamed bath allows you to lose from 200 grams to 2 kilos of weight in 15 minutes. The okami association members are the proof," she smiled. She said she wanted to raise awareness of the sand-steamed bath among more people.

For more details, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/201903254609-O1-i3SUXU2W.pdf

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/201903254609-O2-z7V8SYO0.pdf

SOURCE BIGLOBE Inc.