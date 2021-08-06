Bigo Live's CrazyPhil sets on a whirlwind tour of Germany, live streaming the entire journey

BERLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live broadcaster and radio presenter Philipp Ziltener hailing from Switzerland recently embarked on a 17-day tour of Germany to meet fellow online broadcasters and fans in person. The trip that would take him on the road for almost three weeks began on June 24 and was exclusively live streamed to millions of followers on the live streaming app.

Ziltener, who goes by the name "CrazyPhil", often features his quirkiness and creativity in live streams. Over the course of the pandemic, CrazyPhil has built relationships with fans and other broadcasters by sharing their lives during their daily live streams. Following this, CrazyPhil decided to travel across Germany when travel restrictions were eased and live stream the entire journey while regarding this as an opportunity to meet fellow online broadcasters and fans in person.

"With the mainstream availability of streaming, travel live streaming can become a great tool to share the journey with travelers. For viewers, live streaming can also alleviate the fear of the unknown. Language, attire, and cultural norms feel less foreign if seen on screen," said a Bigo Live spokesperson.

Taking Bigo Live from online to offline

Ziltener started the trip through Germany at the southwestern town of Sinsheim, heading northwest to Wiesbaden and Köln. From Köln, CrazyPhil traveled north to Oberhausen, Hanover, and Hamburg. From Hamburg, CrazyPhil then trekked southeast to the capital of Berlin and then westward to Wolfsburg. The last few days of his tour were spent in the country's southern regions, particularly in Würzburg and Nürnburg.

During the tour, CrazyPhil met with fans and other Bigo Live broadcasters in three major cities: Köln, Hamburg, and Berlin. Bigo Live's 'offline parties' allowed CrazyPhil and his friends and colleagues to meet, get to know each other better, and share tips on live streaming.

When asked about the most memorable part of his tour, CrazyPhil said, "Bigo Live is a great platform that not only grew my audience base, but also helped me build relationships with musicians and artists, and I am excited to meet them in person. During the trip, I got to know another Bigo Live star, Nina Chartier (Bigo ID: mrsninachartier), a German rapper, and we became good friends."

Welcoming CrazyPhil home

Bigo Live wrapped up CrazyPhil's three-week German tour with an outdoor picnic and welcome home party in Zurich, Switzerland. With CrazyPhil as the guest of honor, Bigo Live invited 50 broadcasters to try out the world's fast-growing live streaming platform. CrazyPhil plans to return to Germany in time for Oktoberfest with a new generation of Bigo Live broadcasters.

